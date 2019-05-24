Common Interest Management Services Strengthens Its Senior Leadership Team

DANVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Interest Management Services (CIMS) today announced that Ms. Marnie Collier has joined the company's executive leadership team as Senior Vice President & Market Leader, East Bay Markets. Ms. Collier will have responsibility to lead the company's continued growth in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Her primary focus will be on delivering outstanding customer service and expert advice to boards of directors and homeowners to solve their immediate and ongoing challenges.

Mike Archer, CEO of Common Interest Management Services, commented, "Marnie has an outstanding reputation in our industry, earned over two decades as an expert consultant to Bay Area associations undertaking large-scale projects with significant investment and importance to homeowners. She is a top executive who is regarded by all as the very best in her field. Her professionalism, expertise and passion for community management offer the perfect combination of skills necessary to provide tremendous value and service to our HOA clients."

Prior to joining CIMS, Ms. Collier held positions of increasing responsibility for Richard Avelar & Associates, Architects. Most recently, she was the Vice President, Operations and Development for a large Bay Area general contractor. Ms. Collier has earned her Associate Degree, additional professional certifications from St. Mary's College and she holds her California State General Contractor's License Class B.

About Common Interest Management Services

Founded in 1990, Common Interest Management is a leading provider of professional association management services to homeowners associations (HOAs) throughout the Bay Area with offices in Danville, San Mateo, Campbell, Stockton, Novato, Fremont and Brentwood. Common Interest Management is invested in the markets it serves with local offices and dedicated employees providing highly responsive and expert service to owners and residents. Our team's collective effort is dedicated to building enduring relationships with our customers and vendors that stand the test of time. Common Interest Management specializes in the management of master-planned, single family home, condominium, mixed use residential and mid-rise communities and now serves more than 450 communities in Northern California. We are proud to be an integral part of the communities we have the privilege to serve. Visit us online at www.commoninterest.com and request a management proposal today.

SOURCE Common Interest Management Services

Related Links

http://www.commoninterest.com

