Common Networks Launches New Ultra High-Speed Internet Service In South Bay

"Silicon Valley is the epicenter of technology and innovation, and we are excited to offer its residents the high-speed option we have all been waiting for. We've received great feedback from customers of our early access program in the South Bay, and are now ready to provide our fast and friendly home internet service to even more customers," said Zach Brock, CEO of Common Networks. "Unlike other major competitors, we do not have any data caps on our service, and when we have extra bandwidth, we provide that additional speed free to our customers. Our team has worked tirelessly to identify and partner with key organizations like Santa Clara University, and iconic buildings including Tisch Tower, 2350 Mission College, and Casino M8trix, to ensure that local residents can benefit from our service."

Common is now launching to more than 30,000 residents in Santa Clara County, in addition to the over 50,000 residents it can already serve in Alameda, California, with plans to expand into other Bay Area communities this year.

"As one of the most coveted residential buildings in the South Bay, we are always looking for opportunities to increase the quality of life for our residents. But when we asked the cable company to improve connectivity for our building, they wanted us to pay for wiring that would have cost us tens of thousands of dollars," said Brian Didier, building manager at 1700 Civic Center Drive in Santa Clara, California. "Common Networks came in and about a half of our residents now have high-speed internet access at a fraction of what the big telecom giants charge. Common is providing an unmatched combination of speed and price."

Common was founded in 2016 by technology industry veterans Zach Brock, Grace Chen, Mark Jen, and Jessica Shalek. The founding team all previously worked at Square where they built the Square Register product, started the Square developer platform, and led Growth teams for domestic and international expansion.

About Common Networks, Inc.

Common Networks is a wireless 5G home internet provider that brings fiber-class internet to homes. Common Networks is pioneering the use of graph networks to take on traditional incumbents and cable networks to deliver ultra high-speed internet. Founded in 2016, the company is based in San Francisco and has raised more than $34 million in funding from notable partners including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital.

