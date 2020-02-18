Common Networks Rolls out Peregrine, New Rooftop Hardware That Paves the Way for 1 Gbps Fixed Wireless Home Internet

"Common is dedicated to making fast and affordable internet accessible to everyone," said Common CEO and Co-founder Grace Chen. "This groundbreaking new hardware furthers that mission by allowing us to bring even higher speeds deeper into our wireless network. We're thrilled to be working with Qualcomm and Facebook to bring all of the best wireless technology together to create Peregrine."

Common Networks utilizes the Qualcomm 60GHz Wi-Fi chipset to bring internet to customer homes. By combining the 60GHz Wi-Fi chipset with Common's own proprietary Wireless Graph Network technology, Common is able to bring its highest speeds to more people than ever before. In addition to expanding access to Common's 300 Mbps plan immediately, the new hardware paves the way for the launch of a 1 Gbps home internet plan later this year. This furthers the company's mission to deliver fiber-class home internet speeds at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

"Coupled with key 802.11ay enhancements, our 60Ghz Wi-Fi chipset unleashes the power of unlicensed mmWave spectrum to deliver multi-gigabit fixed wireless access," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, mobile connectivity and compute, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to be working with Common Networks on making ultra-high speed, low-latency internet accessible to more people, wirelessly."

Peregrine works with Common Networks' Wireless Graph Network software as part of their multi-spectrum, software-automated network. The unique network setup uses smart routing and monitoring to manage traffic across multiple spectrums, delivering reliable internet to homes while drastically lowering the initial costs of connection. Peregrine also leverages advanced networking software features from Facebook Connectivity's Terragraph, allowing for the rapid deployment of an unlicensed 60GHz multi-gigabit wireless network using existing building assets to create a robust wireless mesh distribution network at a lower cost than that of a trenched fiber network. Peregrine will take advantage of Terragraph's time synchronization of nodes feature, which reduces radio interference that can be a challenge with high-speed wireless networking.

Common offers fast, affordable internet to homes using wireless technology, with free installation, all equipment included, and no contracts or extra taxes or fees. Common's monthly plans deliver up to 300Mbps for $49 per month. Later this year, Common will be releasing a new tier of 1 Gbps service, made possible by the Peregrine hardware.

About Common Networks, Inc.

Common Networks is a technology company providing first-of-its-kind wireless internet powered by open 5G and local connections. Using groundbreaking proprietary innovations, Common delivers unparalleled speed at a reduced cost. Common is disrupting industry standards with complete transparency in pricing and customer service.

In less than three years, Common's network has provided coverage to over 100,000 people in a fraction of the time—and at less than 1/50th of the price it would take to lay fiber optic internet for these communities. The company has raised more than $34 million in funding to date from notable partners, including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital. Based in San Francisco, Common was founded in 2016 by Grace Chen, Jessica Shalek, Zach Brock and Mark Jen to provide accessible, high-speed internet services for all.

