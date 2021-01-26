Common Reveals Remote Work Hub RFP Finalists, Identifies Cities Poised for Remote Work-Fueled Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Common , the leading real estate brand and tech-driven operating platform, has chosen the finalists for the Remote Work Hub , a Request For Proposals (RFP) to design and build a first-of-its-kind development for a distributed workforce. The five finalists represent five different unique visions and categories of emerging cities that are poised to benefit from the sweeping popularity and necessity of remote work. Respondents from New Orleans, Bentonville, Ogden, Rocky Mount, and Rochester will move into the workshop phase to become Common's first ever Remote Work Hub locations.

In August 2020, Common issued the Remote Work Hub RFP, a site selection competition that asked both public and private respondents to submit locations for the first Hub. The RFP had two major goals. One was to build a real estate product for the way millions of Americans are already living: in the same places that they work. The other was to attract economic development to up-and-coming cities in a world where a worker's location isn't dictated by their employer. The RFP received 28 responses, a selection of which were presented to the Remote Work Hub Advising Jury including Amy Nelson CEO of Venture for America and Adam Demuyakor Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Wilshire Lane Partners. The submissions were judged on a scale of factors including affordability, geographic location, site context, executability, and product vision.

"It has become overwhelmingly clear over the past nine months that traditional corporate life - every employee going to the office every day - is no longer the way things will get done in a post-pandemic America. While this enables workers to live literally anywhere, I am bullish on cities and believe most will choose to live near others, favoring amenities, culture, and socialization," said Brad Hargreaves, the Founder and CEO of Common. "The responses we received to the Remote Work Hub RFP were outstanding in their quality and vision of the future of residential real estate. I am thrilled to be taking Common's brand to these new locations and build the natural connection between work and life in modern residential real estate."

The five finalists for the Remote Work Hub RFP are:

The Established City: NOLA Workstyle in New Orleans, Louisiana . Submitted by Formwork Development, NOLA Workstyle provides remote workers a home in a diverse and culturally rich city, and balances the demands of remote work with access to an urban linear park that resembles the Beltline in Atlanta and the Highline in New York City. Within the growing and diverse Mid-City neighborhood, the proposal includes a series of buildings containing over 200 residential units featuring private outdoor spaces with flexible floor plans including in-home work areas, and targets that 35% of the project scope will be performed by minority or women-owned businesses.

Starting at the end of December, the finalists began design and development workshops with Common's architecture team, Common Studio . In these workshops, each respondent will determine the typology and workspace layout that fits best within their building and the context of the community. Common intends to pursue projects with all five finalists, and the detailed architectural Remote Work Hub concepts in each location will be revealed to the public this Spring.

