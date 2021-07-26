Common Securitization Solutions Names Kelly Isikoff Chief Information Security Officer

"Our company supports the securitization process of more than 1 million mortgage-backed securities, and managing these securities is paramount to the stability of the U.S. mortgage finance market," Gueli said. "As CISO, Kelly will play a critical role and lead a holistic Information Risk team, ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of our data and processes."

Isikoff joins CSS from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she served as Cyber Security Business and Strategy Advisor. She has also held CISO positions in the insurance/reinsurance sectors at Axis Capital and RenaissanceRe, as well as other information security leadership roles including Executive Director and CISO at JPMorgan and Senior Vice President, Global Information Security at Citigroup.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC: Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables issuance of the largest segment of mortgage-backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – helping support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

