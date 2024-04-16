Common Sense Coalition Urges UDOT to Use Existing Funding to Solve Traffic Congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon Now

ALTA, Utah, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent statements, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) stated that lawsuits challenging the decision to build a Gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon (LCC) prevent UDOT from addressing traffic congestion problems in LCC until the lawsuits are resolved. As the plaintiffs in these lawsuits, we the Friends of Alta, Canyon Guard, Save Our Canyons, and the cities of Salt Lake and Sandy, jointly issue this statement that the lawsuits do not, and are not, intended to prevent UDOT from using existing tools to reduce LCC traffic congestion now. With more than $150 million appropriated by the Utah State Legislature for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon to solve the problem, we call on UDOT to implement less impactful solutions like tolling, transit, and traction laws now.

Kody Fox, Friends of Alta spokesperson, said that "In three separate bills, HB488 (2024), SB0002 (2023) and SB277 (2017) the Utah legislature has appropriated well north of $150m to address Little and Big Cottonwood transportation issues by restoring bus services to previous levels, installing tolling and enforcement of traction laws. We do not understand how implementing improvements whose funding is separate and distinct from the Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola project could possibly be delayed by any of the Gondola lawsuits." Clearly, restoring bus service to previously provided levels does not require an EIS, and hence is not restricted in any way by the current lawsuits.

Spencer Shaver, Executive Director of Save Our Canyons, commented, "We welcome the implementation of enhanced busing and tolling, as soon as possible. Restoring ski bus routes and the number of ski buses in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons to 1996 levels is a wise move. Similarly, we encourage UDOT to study, and implement enhanced traction restrictions, variable tolling rates and merge metering to alleviate traffic congestion."

Laura Briefer, Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, which manages the Little Cottonwood Creek watershed to protect the public's drinking water supply, explained. "We would welcome a constructive dialogue with UDOT and all stakeholders in LCC on sensible transportation solutions that do not require a new EIS or are enjoined by the December 2023 lawsuits."

Canyon Guard's Craig Heimark stated, "The coalition encourages UDOT to take actions that fulfill the intent of the Legislation to provide enhanced bus service, canyon tolling, a mobility hub, and resort bus stops."

The coalition encourages UDOT to:

Restore bus service to Little Cottonwood Canyon to at least 1996 levels, including restored routes (994 and 953) with more buses and schedule frequency as demand dictates;

953) with more buses and schedule frequency as demand dictates; Order electric buses now so they are available for 2025-26;

Enhance resort bus stops in the parking lots (where shelters currently exist) to ensure pedestrian safety;

Provide winter snowplow parking in the canyon, or near the mouth;

Install vehicle tolling to incentivize public transit;

Ban winter roadside parking adjacent to White Pine trailhead, at Snowbird resort and Alta ski area to smooth end of day traffic flow;

resort and ski area to smooth end of day traffic flow; Create metering of vehicles entering downhill flow to speed merging between Alta and Snowbird ; • Enact and enforce Traction Laws, November 1 - May 1 .

These measures will improve traffic congestion, increase public safety, and impact the environment less, and at a far lower cost, than the Gondola proposal in the ROD. Most are fully funded from the Utah Bills cited, and most do not require significant physical construction.

For more information, visit CanyonGuard , SOC , FoLCC )

Media Contact: Craig Heimark, [email protected]

SOURCE Canyon Guard, Inc.