Common Sense PAC Launches First Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Facebook Ad for the 2024 Presidential Campaign: "America in Crisis" Ad Series Begins

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense PAC is proud to introduce the "America in Crisis" ad campaign, a pivotal initiative designed to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 Presidential campaign. The launch of this ad campaign is marked by the release of the first Facebook ad, titled "America In Crisis: Homelessness in America," which sheds light on the pressing challenges our nation faces due to current policies and their impact on the homeless crisis.

Nate Porter, Treasurer of the Common Sense PAC, stated, "Today marks a significant milestone as we present the first ad for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 Presidential campaign. With 'America In Crisis' we aim to bring attention to critical issues that are affecting our nation and open the lines of discussion regarding policies that are not helping Americans."

The ad highlights the urgent challenges of homelessness that have surged across the country. Through this campaign, Common Sense PAC will delve into a range of concerns, including homelessness, border policies that are leading to a surge of asylum seekers living on the streets, escalating housing and food costs, and the overall need for practical, common sense leadership.

Porter emphasized, "Our objective is to ignite conversations about vital matters affecting our communities. The 'America in Crisis' ad series aims to drive informed, proactive action, to empower voters to advocate for sensible solutions, and to highlight Kennedy's steadfast commitment to common sense leadership, which makes him the candidate our nation needs."

As the "America in Crisis" ad series unfolds, concerned citizens are invited to engage with the campaign, reflect on the issues, and contribute to the discourse that shapes the path forward. Common Sense PAC remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting common sense leadership that addresses America's most pressing challenges.

Common Sense PAC is dedicated to bringing common sense back into discussions and leadership, promoting decisions that align with common sense and advocating for leadership that employs common sense for the betterment of the American people.

