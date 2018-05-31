Common Sensing Enters Design Service Agreement with Flex

Flex is contracted to help enhance the industrial design of Gocap for manufacturability, including sourcing components designed to extend battery life and improve measurement accuracy, while also preparing Gocap for high volume manufacturing.

This engagement will directly support the recently announced Common Sensing and Haselmeier collaboration agreement, creating a first-of-its-kind, smart disposable injector pen platform. The first offering of this next-generation, connected, smart injector cap is expected to be available in 2019.

"Our partnership with Flex allows us to develop our feature rich, cost-effective commercial Gocap platform," said Kevin Schmid, chief operating officer of Common Sensing. "We will be working with Flex to utilize their expertise in design and manufacturing to bring our vision and product to market."

John Carlson, president of Health Solutions at Flex, said, "With our experience designing and building connected, intelligent products for numerous industries – including medical and consumer – Flex has the expertise to help Common Sensing design the right product for their customers, and produce it at the scale required for the rapidly growing diabetes care market."

The Gocap smart cap automatically generates an insulin logbook that can be wirelessly shared with care providers and family. It tracks, logs and manages injectable dosage, timing and storage information for a complete picture of how people use injectable medicine at home and on-the-go. The system has been clinically validated in studies at the Joslin Diabetes Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center. Gocap's data revolutionizes injector medicine management through data-driven services, including remote disease management, pharmaceutical support, automatic refills, dose titration and caretaker collaboration.

Common Sensing is a Cambridge, MA based company that develops and manufactures data-driven hardware and software solutions for people using injectable medicine. Founded in 2012, Common Sensing has assembled a team of talented designers and engineers to develop Gocap, the first smart cap that turns existing injector pens into smart injectors. Gocap connects insulin, GLP-1, fertility hormone, and human growth hormone injector pens to the cloud to improve decision making and outcomes and make everyday treatment more convenient.

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale™ solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World™. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl. Flex – Live Smarter™

