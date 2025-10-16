Common Threads Announces New Partnership with FMI Foundation to Support Congressional Hunger Fellows Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Threads, a national nonprofit dedicated to nutrition education and healthy cooking, announced a renewed partnership with the FMI Foundation, which has provided a $10,000 sponsorship to support the Congressional Hunger Center's Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellowship Program. This investment will allow Common Threads to host two fellows during the 2025–2026 program year, advancing the organization's mission to equip communities with the knowledge and skills to build healthier futures.

"We are proud to partner with Common Threads in their support of the next generation of leaders in food justice and community health," said David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation. "By investing in the leadership development of these young people, we are cultivating future changemakers whose impact will extend far beyond their fellowship year."

This marks Common Threads' fourth consecutive year hosting Emerson Fellows, emerging leaders who are deeply committed to food equity, community empowerment, and leadership development. Fellows have contributed to innovative program design, grassroots engagement, policy research, and strategic outreach, advancing initiatives that continue to shape the organization's work long after their terms end.

"Serving as a Hunger Fellow with Common Threads was a turning point in my journey as a leader," said Emily Rodriguez, Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellow, Class of 2024. "I gained the skills, relationships, and experience needed to address hunger and health inequities head-on. The opportunity to work alongside a team so committed to empowering communities affirmed my passion for creating lasting change, and I carry those lessons into every step of my career."

The Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellowship Program is a prestigious leadership development initiative that places emerging leaders with organizations across the country to address hunger and poverty. Fellows gain hands-on experience, build networks, and develop the skills necessary to lead in public policy, program design and development, communications, and community advocacy.

"Over the past four years, hosting Hunger Fellows has been both an honor and a privilege, and it has played a vital role in strengthening the leadership pipeline our movement depends on," said Linda Novick O'Keefe, CEO and Co-Founder of Common Threads. "At a time when nonprofits like ours are working harder than ever to meet urgent needs with limited resources, these fellows bring a much-needed infusion of energy, innovation, and capacity when communities need it most."

With the generous support of the FMI Foundation and the continued partnership of the Congressional Hunger Center, Common Threads is not only investing in the leaders of tomorrow, but also building a future where every child has access to nutritious food, quality education, and the opportunity to thrive.

"The Emerson Fellows who are placed at Common Threads experience firsthand the power of food education in action," said Tony Jackson, Director, Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellowship Program. "We value our partnership with Common Threads and deeply appreciate the time and effort the organization invests in supporting and mentoring fellows."

Together, we are nourishing minds and bodies—one fellow, one meal, one community at a time.

About Common Threads

Common Threads is a national leader in enhancing community health through nutrition and food education. For over two decades, the nonprofit has addressed the vital link between nutrition and overall well-being by providing cooking skills training, nutrition education, and access to healthy food. With partnerships spanning over 2,200 schools, Common Threads has served more than five million meals and impacted the long-term nutritional health of over one million individuals. Learn more at commonthreads.org.

