Common Voices & National Fire Sprinkler Association Leaders Visit Victaulic: Live Burn Demonstration Combined With Advocacy Outreach

EASTON, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Voices is always working to promote and share information about fire sprinklers, last week the Advocates' Coalition was able to add celebration of 100 years in business to the mix. The Advocates' Coalition joined key leadership and employees of fire sprinkler manufacturer Victaulic for a tour, live burn demonstration and address where they were able to share their tragic stories as well as how they became advocates for fire sprinklers.

Advocate Sher Grogg shared her story, explaining that she lost her brother, sister-in-law, and their four grandchildren in an Annapolis, Maryland fire in January of 2015.

"The tragic fire that claimed six members of my family was started by their Christmas tree. Don died trying to save his loved ones. There are simple steps that everyone should know to keep their family safe," said Sher Grogg. "We also know that if the house had fire sprinklers, the outcome would have been much different. Fire sprinklers buy time, and time buys life."

Grogg has educated herself regarding fire, flashover, and the resulting destruction. She became an advocate for fire safety and fire sprinklers in the 4 years since her family tragedy. She credits finding Common Voices as a key part of her recovery process, even though nothing will ever be able to bring her family members back. Helping to educate others in their memory eases the pain.

"We know one of the most effective ways to minimize the loss of life and property is to have working smoke alarms and fire sprinklers," adds Shane Ray, President of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. "Fire is fast, but fire sprinklers are faster and control the fire until firefighters arrive. We were so happy to be able to join Victaulic and celebrate their 100 years in business with such a meaningful visit and demonstration."

For details and fire safety information, including all of our advocates' stories, visit www.fireadvocates.org

About Common Voices: Common Voices (www.fireadvocates.org) is an advocates' coalition of members who all have been directly affected by fire. By bringing their voices together, they hope to educate others regarding fire and its devastating impact. Their mission is to create a fire-safe America by sharing their stories, creating resources that educate and sharing fire statistics.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world, and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world's most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires. For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

About Victaulic: Since 1919, Victaulic's pipe joining and flow control solutions have optimized construction productivity and reduced risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. Driven by a spirit of continuous innovation, Victaulic's portfolio of 100,000+ products and patented technologies promote freedom of design, as well as simplified inspection and maintenance for the life of any system. With more than 4,000 employees and 55 international facilities, Victaulic helps customers in more than 120 countries succeed in the global construction industry. From the tallest buildings to the deepest mines, customers trust our products to increase overall system durability in the most demanding construction projects and operating conditions. Learn more about how our innovative piping products and design services can engineer confidence into your build at www.victaulic.com.

