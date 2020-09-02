CommonBond Honored With Visionary Award From Pencils of Promise - Past Recipients Include Usher, Malala, Trevor Noah, Gary Vaynerchuk

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pencils of Promise ("PoP"), a for-purpose organization that provides equal access to quality education for children around the world, has announced that CommonBond will be recognized as the Visionary Award recipient at this year's 2020 PoP Gala. The award highlights the impact of CommonBond's "1-for-1" social mission – a core part of CommonBond's DNA since its founding – which funds the education of students at PoP schools around the world.

To date, CommonBond has donated approximately $2 million dollars to PoP through its "1-for-1" social mission, the first of its kind in finance or education.

"The Visionary Award marks CommonBond's unwavering commitment to PoP and our shared vision of a world with access to quality education," said Tanya Ramos, CEO of Pencils of Promise. "CommonBond has woven social good into its core business, delivering significant impact to PoP schools and students around the globe, and we're forever grateful for their foundational partnership."

With CommonBond's support, PoP has built over 500 schools worldwide, complete with technology suites, teacher resources, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene centers. Nearly 100,000 students have benefited from PoP schools worldwide.

"We've always said that business can and should be a positive force for change," said David Klein, CEO & Co-Founder of CommonBond. "When we started the company, we set out to drive significant social good through our core competency and our social mission. We're truly honored to be receiving this award and humbled to be in the company of incredible changemakers that PoP has honored before us."

Previous PoP Gala award recipients include singer-songwriter Usher, activist Malala Yousufzai, comedian Trevor Noah, and media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk.

CommonBond will formally accept the Visionary Award at the 2020 PoP Gala "A Moment in Time". The Gala will take place virtually across the globe on October 22, 2020 at 7pm EST. Individual tickets start at $50. To learn more, visit: gala.pencilsofpromise.org . For more information on PoP and details on how to get involved, please visit pencilsofpromise.org.

About CommonBond

CommonBond is a leading financial technology company that offers a suite of student debt solutions to consumers and enterprises. Consumers benefit from more affordable, transparent, and simple ways to pay their student debt. Enterprises benefit from tech-forward engagement capabilities to scale their businesses with Millennial and Gen Z customers and employees.

To date, CommonBond has reached over 500,000 users and powers student loan solutions for 1000s of enterprises nationwide. CommonBond is the first and only finance company with a "1-for-1" social mission: for every loan it funds, CommonBond also funds the education of a child in need, through its partnership with Pencils of Promise. For more information, visit www.commonbond.co.

About Pencils of Promise

Pencils of Promise ("PoP") is a for-purpose organization with the goal of increasing access to quality education for children around the world. PoP works with communities to build schools and create programs that provide educational opportunities for students, no matter where they are born or what resources they have.

PoP has built 527 schools and provided access to education to nearly 100,000 students throughout Ghana, Guatemala and Laos, establishing itself as a leader amongst the innovative global nonprofits working toward sustainable social change.

