CommonBond Lands on Inc. 5000 List, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 4x

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that CommonBond placed on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, with three-year revenue growth of 327%. The Inc. 5000 list is considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at some of the most successful private companies in America. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list this year," said CommonBond CEO and co-founder David Klein. "In a time when consumers are seeking more ways to unlock value in their lives, this honor is a testament to the team's continued focus on delivering products that resonate deeply with customers."

According to Inc., the companies in this year's Inc. 5000 have shown staggering growth compared to prior lists, achieving an impressive three-year median rate of growth of 165 percent.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database (which can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria), can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., on newsstands now.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundation of tenacity and opportunity."

This award is a reflection of significant expansion for CommonBond over the past several years. The company is known for its high-quality customer experience and its low-cost customer acquisition. In recognition of the company's innovative DNA, Fast Company named CommonBond one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2018. That same year, TIME Magazine named CommonBond one of its 50 Genius Companies. To date, the company has reached over 500,000 users in its consumer business and 1000s of corporate clients in its enterprise business.

About CommonBond

CommonBond is a leading financial technology company that offers a suite of student debt solutions to consumers and enterprises. Consumers benefit from more affordable, transparent, and simple ways to pay their student debt. Enterprises benefit from tech-forward engagement capabilities to scale their businesses with Millennial and Gen Z customers and employees.

To date, CommonBond has reached over 500,000 users and powers student loan solutions for 1000s of enterprises nationwide. CommonBond is the first and only finance company with a "one-for-one" social mission: for every loan it funds, CommonBond also funds the education of a child in need, through its partnership with Pencils of Promise. For more information, visit www.commonbond.co.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

