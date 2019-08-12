CommonCensus Announces Partnership with ConnectYourCare to Enhance Tax-Advantaged Benefits Administration

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonCensus of Westbrook, ME announces the expansion of our ZeroPEPM™ portfolio with the addition of ConnectYourCare.

"ConnectYourCare is an ideal addition to the ZeroPEPM portfolio because almost every client we engage uses one or more of their services. ConnectYourCare offers tax advantages, plus an elegant user experience for employees, human resources and brokers, all at the most competitive prices. Employees can enjoy the convenience of high quality mobile interactive connections to manage their flexible spending and healthcare savings accounts through the integration between the two platforms. Collectively, these user experience improvements, ZeroPEPM pricing and distribution are keeping our platform at the forefront of the industry, said CommonCensus President Daniel Freund.

"The opportunity to partner with CommonCensus, a highly respected and innovative technology company in the benefits space, provides the broker marketplace a unique value proposition," said ConnectYourCare Chief Executive Officer, Steve Grieco. "By combining our world-class user experience, supported by ConnectYourCare's 24/7/365 customer service, we are making tax-advantaged account enrollment easier and more cost-effective for brokers and their employer clients."

About CommonCensus

During 20+ years, CommonCensus has developed hundreds of custom solutions for carriers, producers and human resource administrators.

CommonBenefits® is a robust benefits platform preferred by insurance producers and human resource professionals for managing open enrollments, adding new hires, and administering benefits throughout the year. Enroll any core, voluntary, or administrative benefit through a branded portal using a proven Benefits Operating System®. For more information, visit www.commoncensus.com or contact a member of the sales team at ccsales@commoncensus.com.

About ConnectYourCare

As a consumer-directed health care pioneer and nationally recognized industry leader, ConnectYourCare delivers a comprehensive solution supporting health care savings accounts and expanded tax-advantaged offerings. Through continuous evolution, highly rated service, and domain expertise across the benefits, banking, and payments spectrum, we are revolutionizing the connection between health and wealth. ConnectYourCare creates greater participant value through intuitive account management; greater employer value and savings through dynamic, outcome-based workflows and tools; and greater partnership value through deep engagements to meet goals—with proprietary, cloud-based technology and a modern, intelligent platform as its foundation.

Trusted by leading organizations, spanning all industries and sizes, we are making it easier for people to manage care.. For more information, visit ConnectYourCare.com or follow us on Twitter @ConnectYourCare.



