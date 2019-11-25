commonFont Opens East Coast Office in Providence, RI

BOZEMAN, Mont. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- commonFont (www.commonfont.com), a leading provider of Experience Management (XM) program and technology services, has expanded to open an East Coast office in Providence, Rhode Island.

"commonFont is thrilled to add a physical presence on the East Coast. Providence is proximate to many of our clients and a talented workforce, and it also offers a welcoming environment that will support our company's future growth," said Abby Schlatter, CEO and Co-Founder of commonFont. The Providence office will develop, advance, and manage clients' Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) solutions.

commonFont Providence is led by Joel Maxwell, who joins commonFont as Managing Director after a 15+ year career leading operations, finance, and human resources at eCommerce leader McMaster-Carr. Joel is responsible for establishing and leading the Providence office, as well as cultivating a management culture across the organization that is focused on employee development and success.

"We are excited to welcome commonFont to their new East Coast home here in Providence," said Governor Gina Raimondo. "Like dozens of other companies, commonFont has chosen to grow their business in Rhode Island because of our continued investment in the talent of our workforce. From expanding job training programs to making education more affordable and accessible, we're committed to ensuring that every Rhode Islander is prepared for a good-paying job in today's economy."

commonFont was ranked in both 2018 and 2019 by the Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately-held companies and was recently recognized by Outside Magazine as one of the 50 Best Places to Work . commonFont is distinguished by its client-centric approach and spirit of service, which is demonstrated both in the company's service to the world's largest and most respected brands and its focus on its employees' experience and development.

commonFont designs, deploys, and optimizes Experience Management (XM) program and platform solutions. Grounded in exceptional service delivery, a client-centric culture, and long-term approach to client success, commonFont provides Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) advisory services, customized technology solutions, and managed services for enterprises seeking to establish and advance their programs and platforms.

