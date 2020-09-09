CommonGrounds Workplace has expanded their Los Angeles area footprint

915 Wilshire is a 22-story building with unobstructed views of the LA skyline. The building includes a tenant lounge, outdoor deck, on-site restaurant, and parking. It is conveniently located to the 7th Street/Metro Center Station and has easy ingress/egress to Freeway 110. There are restaurants, shopping and entertainment nearby.

CG's lease includes the entire seventh floor (direct access to the outdoor deck) and a portion of the eighth floor. The office renovation, overseen by their in-house design division, is nearing completion and it is ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

Bates said, "As a former corporate real estate executive, CG has first-hand knowledge of the needs of corporate real estate clients. CG's adaptive environments host the latest technology, including the leading-edge enterprise data security, and options for worklife integration and wellbeing. This allows us to provide a workplace where the layout of the space may be reprogrammed on demand. Empowering our customers to reconfigure the workplace to accommodate evolving business needs and employees work styles."

Los Angeles-based Ware Malcomb is the architect of record. Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

