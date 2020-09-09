CommonGrounds Workplace has opened in Midtown Atlanta

999 Peachtree is a 28-story building with dazzling views of the midtown Atlanta skyline. The building includes a roof deck, fitness center, on-site restaurant (Peachtree Club), and parking. It is only two blocks from the MARTA Midtown Station, located in close proximity to I-85, and a ten-minute walk to Piedmont Park. There are restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.

CG's lease includes the entire third and fourth floors. The office renovation, overseen by their in-house design division, is nearing completion and it is ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

Bates said "We provide solutions to companies of all sizes that are looking to scale their businesses by offering people-centric and company branded environments; including design options, leading-edge technology, top-tier data security, and options for worklife integration and wellbeing."

Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

