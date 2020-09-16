CommonGrounds Workplace has opened in Philadelphia's Center City

1700 Market is a 32-story newly renovated building in of heart of Philadelphia. The building includes a roof deck, fitness center, pharmacy, two restaurants, day care, hair salon, bank, and parking. It is only two blocks from Suburban Station, and a three-block walk to Rittenhouse Square and City Hall. There are restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.

CG's lease includes the entire twenty-third and twenty-fourth floors. The office renovation, overseen by their in-house design division, is nearing completion and it is ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

"With our bullishness on Philly's vibrant business community, we are excited to incorporate our Space-as-a-Service product in the market," said Bates. "We have found that people and businesses need various typologies of spaces to be productive and reduce friction in their workday. CG has designed multiple spaces to accomplish this by including video-ready conference rooms, phone booths, think rooms, well-being rooms, and additional event areas."

CommonGrounds' regional headquarters is in Philadelphia. There are currently eight employees who support headquarters, in San Diego, as well as their growth on the East Coast.

Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

