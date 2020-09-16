CommonGrounds Workplace has opened in Seattle's West Lake Union

"South Lake Union is a flourishing destination for life sciences and tech companies. Our location is situated across the street from Facebook and within walking distance of Amazon, Google, Gates Foundation, Fred Hutchinson, and the new Apple offices," said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "This type of atmosphere attracts some of the best and brightest. Our Space-as-a-Service platform will allow companies to be in immediate proximity with these and other enterprise companies."

1100 Dexter includes an outdoor terrace with views of Lake Union and the Seattle skyline, an outdoor plaza, and parking. It is within close proximity to I-5, the KC-Metro Bus with Streetcar access, and only a ten-minute walk to Lake Union Park. There are restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.

CG's lease includes the first floor and a portion of the second. The office renovation, overseen by their in-house design division, is nearing completion and it is ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

Bates said, "CG's adaptive environments hosts leading-edge technology; including top-tier data security, and options for worklife integration and wellbeing. This allows us to provide a workplace where the layout of the space may be reprogrammed on demand. Empowering our customers to reconfigure the workplace to accommodate evolving business needs and employees work styles."

Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Meyrowitz

301-908-4081

[email protected]

SOURCE CommonGrounds Workplace

Related Links

https://cgworkplace.com

