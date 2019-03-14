CommonGrounds Workplace makes multi-million dollar investment to transform Salt Lake City's Orpheum Theatre into Flexible Shared Office

The entire three-story, 19,792 square foot historic building at 132 South State Street in downtown Salt Lake City's On Regent Theater District is now CommonGrounds' newest location. It is the first CommonGrounds Workplace to open in 2019 as part of the $100 million Series A funding expansion program.

"Salt Lake City's vibrant, growing enterprise and entrepreneurial community makes it a natural fit for a CommonGrounds Workplace location," said Jacob Bates, CEO for CommonGrounds, who is also a Salt Lake City native. "This building, the location and nearby amenities has made it a place where highly skilled employees want to work, which helps companies hire and retain talent."

The multi-million dollar renovation included a near-complete demolition of the entire building's interior and comprehensive tenant improvements, while retaining the architectural details of the 115-year-old building.

The Salt Lake City CommonGrounds will serve over 200 members, with configurations available for teams of two to 200. Amenities include six conference rooms, a main floor communal pantry and living room, and additional social gathering areas on each floor. The entire building now has enterprise-enabled network security at gigabit speeds. The proprietary CG+ app allows members to connect with a variety of services, including wireless door entry, conference room reservations, event registration and a job board, with new features coming soon.

Invita will be located on the main floor for CommonGrounds members and their guests with a barista serving traditional Italian coffee blends.

Tiffany Hughey (385-715-6375) has been hired as the local CommonGrounds workplace manager, bringing over 15 years of local real estate experience to the project. She previously worked for Alliance and Greystar in the Salt Lake Valley.

"Building owner Property Reserve Inc. played a pivotal role in our selection of this location," said Bates. "They are the kind of owner CommonGrounds could scale locally and globally. We work in tandem with real estate owners to help them deliver a variety of real estate services that landlords are not usually able to provide to tenants. These solutions range from coworking to Workplace-as-a-Service and Headquarters-as-a-Service space options, with enterprise-grade design, finish quality, technology infrastructure, amenities and worklife programming to differentiate their property from the competition and increase retention."

CommonGrounds was the co-designer of the space with Rapt Studio. Other project partners included St. George-based Westland Construction, TWO and Tecno-SpA.

