CommonGrounds Workplace opened two Washington D.C. locations

Just one block north of the White House and a five-minute walk to Dupont Circle and 14th Street retail corridor. It is also only half a block from McPherson Station (Metro's Orange, Blue, Silver lines) and two blocks from Farragut North Station (Red line).

99 M Street SE

Located in D.C.'s Navy Yard, CG's 44,183 square-foot workplace occupies the entire eighth and ninth floors of this newly built 11-story building. With views of the Riverfront, Washington Monument, and the Capitol, the building features a green roof deck terrace, fitness center, and parking. It is conveniently located to I-659 and only a five-minute walk to Nationals Baseball Stadium and Navy Yard Metro Station.

"Washington D.C. is a powerhouse corporate destination," said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "Companies are solving workforce demands for flexibility and mobility with coworking and shared workplaces. Our enterprise-grade hackable architecture allows us to design and build out spaces nearly on-demand. This enables companies to respond to their business dynamics, customers, and team's growth needs in real-time, setting us apart from alternative space solutions."

Both office renovations, overseen by their in-house design division, are nearing completion and they are ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

BBGM is the architect of record. Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

