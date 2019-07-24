CommonGrounds Workplace opens 24,475 square foot two-story coworking building at 40 East Verdugo Avenue in Burbank

CommonGrounds is a national, enterprise-grade, Workplace-as-a-Service company that collaborates with office owners to provide flexible office and coworking for companies of all sizes. The Burbank workplace is the fourth opening this year as part of the company's $100 million Series A funding expansion program. CommonGrounds opened workplaces in Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Portland earlier this year.

Burbank, traditionally influenced by the entertainment industry, has seen diversification and positive growth through a variety of business industries, new residential offerings and mixed-use redevelopment projects with more in the planning stages. The building adjacent to I-5, near Ikea Way, is located a few blocks from downtown Burbank's many shopping, dining, entertainment options, and transit station.

"Burbank's strong demographics, high concentration of millennial workers, and a low office vacancy are the dynamic mix of attributes that CommonGrounds looks for in a location," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "Our in-house creative team transformed the building into a modern workplace celebrating the Los Angeles lifestyle with indoor-outdoor spaces and multiple collaboration zones for our members and their companies for a more productive and scalable environment."

The two-story CommonGrounds Burbank Workplace will serve 318 members with private offices, team rooms, and coworking areas. The renovation of the former office building, at 40 East Verdugo, transformed the location into a modern Workplace-as-a-Service destination. Original exposed brick and timber construction were carefully preserved to create unique architectural details and open vaulted ceilings throughout the space. The entrance, accessed through an outdoor patio, opens into a communal gathering area, pantry, and 49-person training and event space with a 117-inch drop-down screen. The workplace includes nine video-enabled conference rooms, a communal pantry and living room on each floor, additional gathering spaces for connecting, phone rooms for privacy, and a 60-stall surface parking lot with bikes racks and an onsite shower for members. The entire location runs on an enterprise-enabled network, securely delivering dual-provider gigabit upload and download speeds for higher productivity.

"CommonGrounds' Workplaces are designed to meet the needs of today's next-gen workers and Fortune 1500 companies," said Bates. "With our exclusive demountable wall system, the workspaces in our locations are highly flexible and brandable, which enable companies of all sizes to expand and grow nearly on-demand. These Hackable EnvironmentsTM allow our members to be more productive in customized spaces with less downtime."

Brandell Davis (760-930-7665) is the local CommonGrounds Workplace manager. Before joining the company, she was a manager for IWG Regus in the Los Angeles area.

The renovation's design was a collaboration between CommonGrounds' in-house creative team and Rapt Studios. The general contractor was 2H Construction. The design team used the proprietary demountable wall systems by Italy-based Tecno and customizable enterprise-grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair.

Nico Vilgiate with Colliers represented the owner, while CommonGrounds' was represented by Nicolas Biancamano with Pacifica Real Estate Services in the negotiations.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) operator with flexible workplace products and services. The company's enterprise-grade and human-centric Workplace TypologiesTM create highly productive and brandable environments for companies of all sizes.

CommonGrounds currently has locations open in Burbank, Denver, Long Beach, Minneapolis, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and San Jose. To date, total leases and management agreements under contract total over 579,000 square feet in 20 locations.

CommonGrounds will expand their footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations in the next 24 months. There are 12 U.S. sites actively under construction and slated to open in 2019 or early 2020, with another 30 U.S. locations under development in primary and secondary markets.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the privately held company completed its Series A funding in January 2019, totaling $100 million. CommonGrounds was established in 2015. For more information, please visit cgworkplace.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patti Faulkner

720-838-0663

patti.faulkner@cgworkplace.com

SOURCE CommonGrounds Workplace

Related Links

https://cgworkplace.com

