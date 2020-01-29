CommonGrounds Workplace opens 27,747 square-foot enterprise-grade location in Houston's Greenway Plaza

Greenway Plaza is one of Greater Houston's largest employment centers with over 4.9 million square feet of office space on a 52-acre campus. It is ideally located between the Central Business District and the Galleria off Highway 69. The eleven office towers are connected by expansive green spaces, skyways, and tunnels, including retail and restaurant amenities, with close proximity to public transportation.

"Greenway Plaza is home to the perfect mix of corporations and growing start-ups in the Houston market," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds. "Our premium, flexible workplace is a great catalyst to create synergy between those businesses and the companies looking to be near them."

The workplace, on the concourse level of Building 3, will serve up to 458 members. With an expansive glass ceiling, there is an abundance of natural light for its members and biophilia walls. The workplace is configured into spacious private offices and team rooms, dedicated gathering places, and conversation areas. Six video-enabled conference rooms, wellness rooms, and an abundance of phone booths complete the space.

"We recognize the specific needs of the enterprise user," stated Bates, who spent nearly 20 years as a corporate real estate executive. "We designed our demountable wall systems to easily customize workspaces for each company's needs and brand at a fraction of the construction costs and nearly 90% faster than our competitors."

Each environment is brandable and includes the latest meeting room technologies; high-speed, dual-provider gigabit network; and top-tier data security. Event and community programming will feature notable speakers, networking events, lunch and learns, as well as personal growth and wellness series.

CommonGrounds in-house creative team designed the workplace with local architect of record, Ziegler Cooper Architects. The general contractor was Arch-Con.

Bobby Spoden (814-923-3559) is the workplace manager, and CommonGrounds has hired local brokers Sam Pouns and Molly Perrotta with Fritsche Anderson Realty Partners (713-275-3800).

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. Major investors include The Davidson Group, formerly Davidson and Associates, a leading developer of educational and entertainment software based in California, and Mohamed Alabbar, founder and Chairman of Emaar, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com

