CommonGrounds Workplace opens enterprise-ready flexible office in Portland's Pearl District

The CommonGrounds Pearl Workplace located at Northwest Irving Street and 14th Avenue includes the entire ground floor and a second-level mezzanine of the eight-story, 140,000 square foot condominium building known as the Irving Street Lofts. The entry and communal area with 17-foot ceilings lead to light-filled, spacious private offices, team rooms, coworking spaces, four video-enabled conference rooms, several casual gathering areas, and an Invita barista offering Italian coffee beverages.

Portland's Pearl is the third CommonGrounds Workplace location to open in 2019, as part of the company's $100 million Series A funding expansion program. Salt Lake City opened in April, and Minneapolis opened last week. There are now seven CommonGrounds Workplaces open. New locations will open in Burbank, Fort Worth and Houston later this summer.

"Portland was an early adopter of coworking, and we are bringing our enterprise-grade, flexible solution to the dynamic Pearl District," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds. "CommonGrounds is striving to revolutionize worklife; one way we do this is with our next-gen flexible office designs. We strive to enrich and harmonize our workplaces to create a frictionless enterprise-grade solution to meet the shared workspace needs of local, regional and multi-national businesses."

Located north of downtown Portland, the Pearl District-based businesses range from finance and real estate to renowned advertising agencies and software firms. The Pearl District has a worldwide reputation known for its redevelopment of a neglected corridor of abandoned warehouses and railways. It is now a destination for the city's best-known chefs and restaurants, world-class art galleries, vibrant shops and boutiques, residential living, and parks.

The Irving Street Lofts was formerly a warehouse built in 1925 and was converted into residential, work and live/work units in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"We purchased this location with the plan to bring CommonGrounds' enterprise-quality, flexible office solutions to the Pearl," said Nicholas Biancamano, Chief Investment Officer for Pacifica Enterprises, Inc. "The difference in the corporate-grade furnishings, technology, and programming CommonGrounds offers will be a welcome differentiator in the Portland marketplace."

The CommonGrounds Workplace location in Portland will serve 175 members in various configurations. Each environment is brandable for its members and includes the latest meeting technologies, high-speed dual-provider gigabit network, and top-tier data security. Worklife programming features notable speakers, networking events, lunch and learns, and personal growth and wellness series.

CommonGrounds in-house design division oversaw the multi-million-dollar renovation, which was executed by Portland-based Fortis Construction. The space design was a collaborative effort between Rapt Studio and CommonGrounds. Sound abating demountable wall systems are by Tecno (Milan, Italy). Customizable contract grade furniture is by San Francisco-based Pair.

Aaron O'Neal (503-606-8853) is the Workplace manager, bringing more than 20 years of local business and real estate experience to the position.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) operator with flexible workplace products and services. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplace typologies create highly productive and brandable environments for companies from start-ups to Fortune 1500 enterprises.

CommonGrounds currently has locations open in Denver, the greater Los Angeles area, Minneapolis, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and San Jose. To date, total leases and management agreements under contract comprise approximately 516,000 square feet in 19 locations.

CommonGrounds will expand its footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations in the next 24 months. There are twelve U.S. sites actively under construction and slated to open in 2019 and 2020, with another 30 U.S. locations under development in primary and secondary markets with openings scheduled for late 2019 and 2020.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the privately held company completed its Series A funding in January 2019 totaling $100 million. CommonGrounds was established in 2015. For more information, please visit cgworkplace.com.

