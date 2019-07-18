CommonGrounds Workplace opens enterprise-ready flexible office locations in Portland's Pearl District and Downtown Minneapolis

CommonGrounds Minneapolis Skyway Workplace at 801 Marquette in the heart of downtown Minneapolis comprises the entire second floor spanning both sides of the Skyway System that runs through the building. The Skyway connects people to businesses, services, restaurants, bars, shopping, parking facilities, and residential living. The location with multiple video-ready conference rooms and a number of communal gathering areas is steps away from the Nicollet Mall, which serves as the city's "Main Street" civic mall for more than 100 years.

"CommonGrounds' enterprise-grade workplace solution will transform Marquette's ability to meet the growth needs for Fortune 1500 and local companies headquartered and expanding in Minneapolis," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "With its recent building-wide renovation, 801 Marquette provides a fantastic location right on the Skyway with beautiful building amenities and a dynamic community that complements the first-class services and spaces we provide for our members."

The 84-year-old 801 Marquette building, transformed by Perkins+Will in 2017, now boasts a four-story coworking inspired atrium and a rooftop deck for events. The building amenities and renovations also include a fitness center, Gray Fox Coffee & Wine, a training and conference center, and Zip Car access in addition to Skyway connectivity. Nearby conveniences include retail, lodging, and the adjacent W Minneapolis - The Forshay hotel off the atrium.

The CommonGrounds Pearl Workplace located at Northwest Irving Street and 14th Avenue includes the entire ground floor and a new second level mezzanine of the eight-story, 140,000 square foot condominium building known as the Irving Street Lofts. The entry and communal area features 17-foot ceilings leading to light-filled workspaces. The workplace provides spacious private offices, team rooms, and coworking spaces, with four video-enabled conference rooms, several casual meeting and collaboration spaces, and an Invita barista.

"Portland was an early adopter of coworking, and we are bringing our professional, flexible solution to the dynamic Pearl District," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds. "CommonGrounds is striving to revolutionize worklife; one way we do this is with our next-gen flexible office designs. We strive to enrich and harmonize our workplaces, creating a frictionless enterprise-grade solution to meet the shared workspace needs of local, regional, and multi-national businesses."

These are the second and third CommonGrounds Workplace locations to open in 2019, as part of the company's $100 million Series A funding expansion program. There are now seven CommonGrounds Workplaces open, including downtown Salt Lake City that opened earlier this year. New locations will open in Burbank, Fort Worth and Houston later this summer.

The CommonGrounds Workplace location in Portland will serve 175 members and in Minneapolis 423 members in various configurations. Each environment is brandable for its members and includes the latest meeting technologies, high-speed network, and top-tier data security. Worklife programming features notable speakers, networking events, lunch and learns, and personal growth and wellness series.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) operator with flexible workplace products and services. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplace typologies create highly productive and brandable environments for companies from start-ups to Fortune 1500 enterprises.

CommonGrounds currently has seven locations open in Denver, the greater Los Angeles area, Minneapolis, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and San Jose. To date, total leases and management agreements under contract comprise just over 516,000 square feet in 19 locations.

CommonGrounds will expand its footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations in the next 24 months. There are twelve U.S. sites actively under construction slated to open in 2019 and 2020, with another 30 U.S. locations under development in primary and secondary markets with openings scheduled for late 2019 and 2020.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the privately held company completed its Series A funding in January 2019, totaling $100 million. CommonGrounds was established in 2015. For more information, please visit cgworkplace.com.

