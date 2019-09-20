CommonGrounds Workplace signs second exclusive-use agreement with Flowhub to take entire downtown Denver location

The multi-year HQaaS exclusive-use agreement with Flowhub includes the entire ground-floor location located at 19 th and Wynkoop in downtown Denver's Union Station. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, Flowhub, will be taking possession in September. Under the HQaaS agreement, CommonGrounds will provide a dedicated workplace manager and team to provide facility management and plan events, learning opportunities, and speakers in cooperation with the Enterprise member.

Flowhub is the leading cannabis retail software company that helps modern dispensaries thrive by delivering compliance, point of sale, inventory tracking, and business intelligence data from a single, highly-customizable platform built specifically to serve the highly regulated industry. Flowhub is helping over 700 retailers grow revenue, stay compliant and manage inventory, and processes over one billion dollars in cannabis sales annually.

"Our mission at Flowhub is to cultivate a flourishing cannabis community and to foster a world where cannabis is accessible to everyone, one legal transaction at a time," said Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO, Flowhub. "Our new HQ powered by CommonGrounds gives us the space we need to do just that. From open common spaces for team gatherings and a variety of meeting, conference and quiet rooms to our own mock dispensary demo environment, there's a little bit of everything here for our employees, which directly reflects our company culture and values. This has been a major growth year for Flowhub, and as we continue on this trajectory, we're incredibly excited to have found our new Flowhub home right here in the heart of Denver."

CommonGrounds Denver Union Station Workplace is across the street from the recently renovated Union Station and a block west of Coors Field in the former Keg building. The workplace includes a dedicated pantry and communal area, multiple video-ready conference rooms, and other breakout meeting areas including a wellness room, mothers' room, phone booths, and casual seating areas. The entire location runs on an enterprise-enabled network, securely delivering gigabit upload and download speeds for higher productivity. The proprietary CG+ app connects people in each location and allows members to connect with a variety of services, including wireless door entry, conference room reservations, event registration, and a job board with additional features in development.

"We couldn't be more excited about our second opportunity to offer an HQaaS workplace in our Denver CommonGrounds location," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds, "Flowhub is an exciting tech company in full growth mode, and our adaptive built environments have proven to be a game-changer in reducing time and cost for changes in the workplace layout. Specifically, in this location, we were able to turn over 100 desks and move in a similar size team in a week even moving several walls in the process. It is exciting to see this differentiator come to life benefiting the current and future expansion needs for our members and never sacrificing quality."

CommonGrounds enterprise-grade adaptive built Hackable Environment is made possible with their exclusive demountable wall system. This building innovation allows spaces to be changed and reconfigured nearly on-demand. With the hollow-core aluminum structure supporting dual-pane sound-dampening divider walls, everything from the wiring, electrical, HVAC and IT technology are independently configurable and controlled, requiring only a few tools. This enables CommonGrounds to provide members with brandable spaces that can be reconfigured and designed to respond to the company's culture, business dynamics, customers, and the team's growth needs in real-time. Early pricing studies show a 75% reduction in cost and 90% faster reconfiguration time when compared to a traditional modular storefront solution used by many of our competitors. This is the next evolution in office construction.

Previously in the space was Slack with a 100-plus person HQaaS exclusive-use agreement that ended in May of this year. Slack took occupancy upon the workplace opening in September of 2018 when they needed a dedicated short-term headquarters solution while their permanent location was under construction.

Josh Pons with Newmark Knight Frank, representing Flowhub, and Kevin Anderson, Director Enterprise Development with CommonGrounds negotiated the agreement.

CommonGrounds Workplace is a Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) company with flexible workplace products and property services. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplace typologies create highly productive and brandable environments for companies of all sizes.

CommonGrounds currently has 9 locations open and an additional 12 under construction. To date, total leases and management agreements under contract comprise over 610,000 square feet. CommonGrounds will expand its footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations in the next 24 months.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the privately held company completed its Series A funding in January 2019 totaling $140 million to expand its footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations in the next 24 months. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com

Flowhub is the leading cannabis retail software company that helps modern dispensaries thrive by delivering compliance, point of sale, inventory tracking, and business intelligence data from a single, highly customizable platform. With first-to-market mobile check in and inventory management applications, Flowhub processes over one billion dollars in cannabis sales annually and empowers more than 700 cannabis retailers and their partners to grow revenue, simplify compliance, speed checkouts and manage inventory for improved consumer experiences.

Flowhub is a privately held company headquartered in Denver. Investors include Poseidon Asset Management, Green Lion Partners, Phyto Partners, Altitude, and Arcadian. For more information, visit flowhub.com .

