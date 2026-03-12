Commonplace Launches as a Facebook Marketplace Alternative Nationwide

Now Available Nationwide, Commonplace Handles Payments, Pickup, and Delivery, so Buyers and Sellers Never Have To Meet, Move Heavy Items, or Deal With Cash

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonplace, a new marketplace for secondhand fitness and wellness equipment, appliances, furniture, and other large items, officially launched a new website.

Commonplace is a marketplace like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or Craigslist. However, there are some differences: The platform handles payments, pickup, delivery, and installation. Emphasizing user-friendly functionality, Commonplace provides a safe and efficient marketplace for fitness and wellness equipment, appliances, furniture, and other bulky items.

Commonplace is a delivery and payments enabled local marketplace that creates a seamless experience for buyers and sellers through verified listings, pickup, delivery, and protected payments. Commonplace has already been featured in TechCrunch, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the New York Post, and Fast Company as a trusted marketplace for users seeking quality products and sellers looking to make space in their homes.

For buyers, purchasing on Commonplace is straightforward. To provide a more secure shopping experience, buyers can browse verified listings, click "Buy Now," and pay securely with a credit card, debit card, PayPal, or financing. A trained delivery driver picks up the item from the seller, inspects it to ensure it matches the listing, and delivers it to the buyer's home. The driver also handles installation, whether that means assembling a bed frame or setting up a treadmill in a home gym.

For sellers, the process is equally simple. List an item, accept an offer, and a Commonplace driver handles the rest. The driver picks up the item, inspects and disassembles it if needed, and the seller is paid immediately upon pickup via their preferred payment method. No meeting strangers, no dealing with cash, and no buyers who ghost at the last minute.

Commonplace currently offers fitness and wellness equipment, including brands like Peloton and Tonal, wellness products such as saunas and hot tubs, and large household items like furniture and appliances. The selection includes premium secondhand goods at prices often 50 to 80% off retail.

For more information about this new online marketplace, visit www.trycommonplace.com.

About Commonplace: Commonplace is a peer-to-peer marketplace, like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Craigslist, that makes buying and selling large secondhand items safe and effortless. With verified listings, professional pickup and delivery, and secure payment processing, Commonplace handles all aspects of the buying and selling processes. Now, buyers and sellers never have to meet, coordinate schedules, or move heavy items themselves

