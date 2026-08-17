Commonplace Launches Rentals, Delivering Home Gyms, Saunas, Hot Tubs, and Golf Carts for $40 to $450 a Month

Equipment that costs thousands to buy now comes on a monthly price, installed in the home, with a one-month minimum and no contract

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonplace, a logistics-enabled secondhand marketplace for high-value goods, today announced the launch of Commonplace Rentals, letting shoppers rent equipment that normally costs thousands to own. Rates run from roughly $40 to $450 a month, and a Commonplace crew brings each item to the door, installs it in the room where it belongs, and shows the renter how to use it.

Much of what a household wants is needed for a season, a few months, or a renovation, and that is often the priciest equipment to buy. A family can take a golf cart, ATV, or jet ski for the summer; a Peloton bike, treadmill, or rower or a Tonal home gym for a training block; a sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, or massage chair through the winter; or a Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, washer, or dryer while the kitchen is torn up.

"Rentals were a natural next step for us. Consumers can get access to premium equipment from top brands without spending thousands of dollars out of pocket," said Ari Kimmelfeld, CEO of Commonplace.

Rentals run month to month with a one-month minimum and end whenever the renter is done. A text is enough, and the crew comes back to take the item away. On items worth more than $5,000, renters can also book by the day or week, which suits a golf cart for a tournament weekend, a jet ski at the lake, or a range for a party.

There are no surprises at the door. Every item is inspected against a 30-point checklist before it leaves the owner's home, so renters know the condition of what is coming. Delivery is calculated at checkout based on distance, a refundable deposit covers the return trip, and damage protection is available as an add-on.

The crews already move spas, saunas, and built-in appliances every day for Commonplace's Dollar Delivery purchase program, which is why a hot tub or a Sub-Zero can go into a home for a season and come out later without the renter arranging a thing.

Homeowners with equipment sitting unused have a new option, too. Anyone with an eligible listing can offer it for rent while it stays listed for sale and earn a share of the rent each month, so a treadmill or hot tub in the garage pays for itself while it waits for a buyer.

Buying secondhand already saves a household most of the retail price. According to Commonplace platform data, high-value goods lose as much as 80% of their value once unboxed. Renting goes further: a season with a sauna, home gym, or golf cart can cost less than owning one outright, and then it goes back.

To browse rentals, visit Commonplace.

About Commonplace: Commonplace makes it easy to buy, sell, and now rent high-value secondhand items, including golf carts, ATVs, jet skis, fitness equipment, hot tubs, saunas, premium appliances, construction equipment, and furniture. By vertically integrating secure payments, verified listings, expert inspections, white-glove delivery, professional installation, and warranty protection, Commonplace is democratizing secondhand shopping and eliminating the friction and risk traditionally associated with peer-to-peer marketplaces. Commonplace is not affiliated with the brands whose products appear on its platform.

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SOURCE Commonplace