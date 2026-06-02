Commonplace Launches Dollar Delivery: Free White-Glove Delivery and Setup on Secondhand Fitness Equipment, E-Bikes, Appliances, Hot Tubs, Saunas, Golf Carts, and More Nationwide

Every Commonplace Purchase Now Comes With Free White-Glove Delivery, In-Home Installation, a 30-Point Expert Inspection, and a Two-Month Warranty, Making Secondhand Even Better Than Buying New

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonplace, a logistics-enabled secondhand marketplace for high-value goods and a leading alternative to Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, has announced the nationwide launch of Dollar Delivery. Dollar Delivery is a program that includes free white-glove delivery and professional setup on every item within 100 miles of the seller's location, across all categories.

The program covers the full range of high-value secondhand goods on the platform, such as:

Fitness equipment like Peloton bikes, Tonal home gyms, NordicTrack treadmills, ellipticals, and rowing machines





Wellness products, including saunas, infrared saunas, cold plunges, hot tubs, massage chairs, and medical spa equipment





Outdoor and recreational vehicles such as golf carts, ATVs, e-bikes, and dirt bikes





Home appliances





Furniture





Mobility equipment

Every order now includes free delivery, full professional installation, a 30-point expert inspection, and a complimentary two-month warranty.

Despite its name, Dollar Delivery is even better than a dollar. It's completely free within 100 miles of the seller. The $1 is just a temporary hold placed on the buyer's credit card to reserve the item. That means the listing price is the final price.

"We're not building a thrift adventure. We're building a place where you can reliably and safely buy a Peloton, a sauna, or a hot tub at a fraction of retail, and have our team place it exactly where you want it, install it, and walk you through how it works," said Ari Kimmelfeld, Founder of Commonplace. "That's not just better than buying secondhand. That's better than buying new in a box. The price you see is the price you pay."

If a Tonal home gym is listed at $1,399, the buyer pays $1,399 with delivery and setup included, with no hidden fees, no add-ons. Commonplace then dispatches its team of over 3,500 drivers nationwide to pick up the item from the seller, conducts a comprehensive 30-point inspection with photos and video documentation, and delivers and installs the item at the buyer's home.

The buyer is not charged the listing price until they can physically see and test the item upon delivery. If the item doesn't match the listing description, buyers can cancel the order before pickup, and the $1 hold is removed.

For buyers who find the perfect item further away, Commonplace offers extended delivery beyond 100 miles at just $1 to $2.50 per mile, a fraction of the cost of traditional moving companies.

For more information or to browse available listings, visit Commonplace today.

About Commonplace: Commonplace is a leading alternative to Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, making it easy to buy and sell high-value secondhand items, including fitness equipment, wellness products, hot tubs, saunas, golf carts, ATVs, e-bikes, medical spa equipment, construction equipment, appliances, and furniture. By vertically integrating secure payments, verified listings, expert inspections, white-glove delivery, professional installation, and warranty protection, Commonplace is democratizing secondhand shopping and eliminating the friction and risk traditionally associated with peer-to-peer marketplaces.

Media Contact:

Naomi Miller

+1 (516) 357-5989

[email protected]

https://trycommonplace.com/

SOURCE Commonplace