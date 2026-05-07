Commonplace Becomes First Secondhand Marketplace to Accept HSA and FSA Payments for Eligible Categories

Consumers Can Now Use Pre-Tax Healthcare Dollars To Purchase Secondhand Fitness and Recovery Equipment, Unlocking a New Era of Affordable Preventative Health Access

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonplace, a logistics-enabled secondhand marketplace for high-value goods, has launched Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) payment support across eligible wellness and fitness categories.

This announcement makes Commonplace the first-ever secondhand marketplace to allow consumers to use tax-advantaged healthcare funds to purchase items such as home gym equipment, saunas, cold plunges, and recovery tools. These items are often listed at significant discounts compared to retail prices, helping combat rising healthcare costs with accessible pricing and included white-glove delivery and installation.

The announcement marks a significant shift in how consumers can leverage HSA/FSA funds, which have historically been limited to traditional medical expenses or expensive retail products. Eligible categories include therapeutic hot tubs and wellness systems, massage chairs and mobility equipment, recovery tools like cold plunges and infrared saunas, and home gym equipment such as bikes, treadmills, and strength systems.

By combining secondhand pricing with HSA/FSA tax savings for individuals with a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN), Commonplace introduces a new model that expands access to wellness equipment while helping consumers maximize their healthcare dollars.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between affordability and access to wellness," said Ari Kimmelfeld, Founder of Commonplace. "We're unlocking a new model where healthcare dollars can be used more efficiently — not just on expensive retail products, but on high-quality secondhand equipment delivered and installed in your home."

Through a simplified checkout process, customers can browse eligible products and select HSA/FSA payment. They can then complete a brief health survey and receive a Letter of Medical Necessity from a licensed provider.

Commonplace is bridging the gap between healthcare spending and recommerce, helping consumers maximize their tax-advantaged healthcare accounts as more people prioritize at-home preventative health. For more information or to explore eligible products, visit Commonplace today.

About Commonplace: Commonplace makes it easy to buy and sell high-value secondhand items, including fitness equipment and wellness products. By combining secure payments, verified listings, and white-glove delivery, Commonplace eliminates the friction and risk traditionally associated with peer-to-peer marketplaces while expanding access to affordable, high-quality goods.

Media Contact Name: Naomi Miller

Media Contact Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (516) 357-5989

Address: USA

Website: https://trycommonplace.com/

SOURCE Commonplace