Commons Clinic and DeepScribe Announce Partnership to Enhance Value-Based Musculoskeletal Care

Commons Clinic, an innovative leader in multi-specialty healthcare services with a focus on musculoskeletal, is excited to partner with DeepScribe, the industry's leading AI-powered medical documentation solution.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commons Clinic and DeepScribe are proud to announce a significant leap forward in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of surgical documentation. The collaboration promises to advance the accessibility and application of clinical transcripts uniquely through physician procedural notes, in addition to clinical notes.

When asked about the impact of this collaboration, CEO & Co-Founder of Commons Clinic, Nick Aubin shares, "Whether in an exam room, on the phone with a patient, or in a care team huddle, those human-to-human conversations drive great care." Aubin says, "Bringing those conversations together and making it as useful for a physician as it is to a nurse, care navigator, caregiver, or — most importantly — a patient might just be the human touch that counterintuitively can only be solved by AI."

From the clinician point of view, DeepScribe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dean Dalili shares, "This partnership underscores the importance of customization for ambient AI, for physicians to have specialty-specific workflows, particularly in fields like orthopedics and pain management. Together with Commons Clinic, we're crafting an exceptional product, with AI that truly understands and addresses the unique needs of MSK specialists and their patients."

Akilesh Bapu, DeepScribe CEO and Co-Founder adds, "We're thrilled to work closely with Commons Clinic and the specialty groups that place their trust in them. Our partnership really illustrates a shared commitment to reduce administrative burdens, enhance patient engagement, and improve outcomes in specialized care settings. We see this collaboration as ultimately setting new standards for value-based MSK care delivery."

To first announce this partnership, Dr. Dalli and Nick Aubin joined a webinar, moderated by Dr. Ben Schwartz, Editor-in-Chief & Senior Clinical Fellow at Commons Clinic. Visit youtube.com/@commonsclinic to watch the full episode.

Commons Clinic is redefining the $84 billion ambulatory care market through its advanced healthcare practice model, initially concentrating on spine, orthopedics, interventional pain management, and physical therapy. Visit commonsclinic.com to learn more.

DeepScribe is the leader in ambient intelligence for healthcare, with a platform that automatically produces complete, accurate documentation and delivers real-time insights to physicians in the moment of care. Visit deepscribe.ai to learn more.

