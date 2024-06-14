Commons Clinic Celebrates Recognition of Four Physicians on Newsweek's List of America's 150 Best Spine Surgeons

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commons Clinic proudly announces that four of its esteemed physicians have been named to Newsweek's prestigious list of 150 Best Spine Surgeons in America for 2024. This recognition underscores the clinic's commitment to providing top-tier spinal care and highlights the exceptional expertise of its medical team.

Sanjay Khurana, M.D. - A board certified adult and pediatric spine care specialist. His area of expertise lies in spinal reconstruction, cervical spine surgery, minimally invasive microsurgery, adult and pediatric scoliosis, spine trauma and tumors, and the evaluation and treatment of patients with multiple failed and previous surgeries.

Dr. Khurana completed his undergraduate work at UC Berkeley, doctorate of medicine and orthopaedic surgery residency at Stanford University, and specialty spine fellowship training at the prestigious University of Miami/Jackson Memorial/Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Hyun Bae, MD - A board-certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive microsurgery and treating cervical and lumbar spine disorders.

Dr. Bae completed his undergraduate studies at Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, doctorate of medicine from Yale University School of Medicine, surgical internship at North Shore University Hospital, orthopaedic surgery residency at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and spine fellowship at Case Western Hospital.

Amandeep Bhalla, M.D. - A board-certified surgeon specializing in treating spinal and neck disorders, injuries, and diseases. He is committed to patient education, and prioritizes conservative treatment whenever possible.

Dr. Bhalla completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, doctorate of medicine from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, orthopaedic surgery residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and spine fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham & Women's Hospital.

Leonel Hunt, MD - A board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who focuses on the treatment of pediatric and adult scoliosis, complex spine disorders, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Dr. Hunt completed his undergraduate studies at Johns Hopkins University, doctorate of medicine from University of Southern California (USC) School of Medicine, general surgery internship at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, orthopaedic surgery residency at St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco, and spine fellowship at San Diego Center for Spinal Disorders.

Commons Clinic, located in the heart of Los Angeles, is renowned for its innovative approach to spinal health. The clinic recently launched the Center for Spine Economics, Outcomes & Research, a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing spinal restoration care models. This center is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge research, economic analysis, and the development of cost-effective, evidence-based treatment protocols.

"We are incredibly proud of Drs. Khurana, Bae, Hunt, and Bhalla for their well-deserved recognition," said Nick Aubin, CEO & Co-Founder of Commons Clinic. "Their dedication to excellence and innovation in spine surgery epitomizes the high standards we uphold at Commons Clinic. This accolade is a testament to their hard work and our commitment to delivering world-class care to our patients."

Commons Clinic also recently announced the launch of The Surgeon's Record, a physician-focused publication to highlight innovation, excellence, and progress in value-based specialty care, with Ben Schwartz, MD.

For more information about Commons Clinic and its services, please visit https://commonsclinic.com/ .

SOURCE Commons Clinic