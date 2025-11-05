CommonSpirit Health's Commitment to Clinical Excellence Leads to Strong Performance in Patient Safety and Quality Nationwide

CommonSpirit salutes its quality and safety leaders

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A consistent, evidence-based approach to quality and safety at CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems, has led to unprecedented performance in patient safety and quality metrics across the health system.

"We are setting the bar high for quality and safety across CommonSpirit," said Dr. Thomas McGinn, SEVP, Chief Physician Executive Officer. "We want our patients to know they're receiving the highest quality care when they step into one of our facilities."

Awards and Recognition for Quality Care

CommonSpirit Health's clinical excellence efforts have led to measurable improvements in key health areas over a multi-year period including:

Chronic Disease Control : Over 130,000 patients improved blood pressure control, and 35,000 patients improved diabetes control through evidence-based patient education, tools and treatment programs.

: Over 130,000 patients improved blood pressure control, and 35,000 patients improved diabetes control through evidence-based patient education, tools and treatment programs. Preventive Care: 220,000 Medicare patients received wellness visits. Eligible patients were made aware of preventative annual wellness visits through patient education and care coordination.

Improvements in key health areas measured annually across CommonSpirit include:

Reduced Mortality: Reduced mortality rates in heart failure, stroke, and percutaneous coronary intervention

Reduced mortality rates in heart failure, stroke, and percutaneous coronary intervention Infection Control: A decrease in hospital-acquired infections and complications.

A decrease in hospital-acquired infections and complications. Mental Health Initiatives: Increased early detection for maternal mood disorders and increased screening, follow-up, and treatment for depression.

In 2025, CommonSpirit Health has received national recognition for its quality and safety initiatives:

The Leapfrog Group's Hospital Safety Grade: 82% of sites received A or B Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

82% of sites received A or B Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. US News & World Report: 55 acute care CommonSpirit hospitals were recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

55 acute care CMS Star Ratings: 43% of eligible CommonSpirit hospitals earned 4 or 5 CMS Star ratings , compared to the national average of 37%.

Awards:

"This is only the beginning," said Dr. Phillip Chang, SVP and Chief Quality Officer at CommonSpirit Health. "We will continue to accomplish great things and provide our patients and communities with safe, high quality care."

