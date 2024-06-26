CommonView Capital Completes $35 Million Debt Transaction in Partnership with Sandton Capital Partners to support the continued growth of Pain Specialists of America, a portfolio Company of CommonView Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonView Capital ("CommonView"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $35 million debt transaction in partnership with Sandton Capital Partners ("Sandton"), to support the continued growth of its portfolio company, Pain Specialists of America ("PSA"). Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, the Managing Members of CommonView, commented "This debt transaction will provide PSA with enhanced financial flexibility to support its ongoing growth initiatives and strategic objectives." Rob Orr, a Principal at Sandton, added, "We are excited to partner with CommonView to assist PSA in achieving their future financial goals and objectives."

PSA is a leading interventional pain management services provider based in Central Texas. Founded in 2017, PSA has established itself as a prominent player in the rapidly growing pain management market in Central Texas, operating three ambulatory surgical centers and 13 clinics. PSA is supported by a network of 10 pain management physicians and 12 advanced practice providers, offering a wide range of interventional pain management services. PSA has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the constantly changing healthcare sector, achieving significant revenue growth since its inception. PSA's nationally recognized physicians and strategic focus on interventional pain management procedures, coupled with its comprehensive management services organization, positions PSA for continued growth and success in the future. For more information, please visit www.psadocs.com.

About CommonView Capital

CommonView Capital, founded in 2015 by Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, each with over 35 years of private equity experience, focuses on control investments in middle-market companies in the healthcare services, food and beverage, industrial services and business service sectors. CommonView Capital seeks to build lasting partnerships with founders and management teams to aggressively pursue market expansion and growth. CommonView Capital is currently investing CommonView Capital Fund I, LP. For more information, please visit www.commonviewcapital.com or contact Scott Budoff, Managing Partner, [email protected], or Tom Perlmutter, Managing Partner, [email protected].

About Sandton Capital

Since its founding in 2009, Sandton has executed debt and equity investments totaling almost $2Bn across a diverse range of industries throughout North America and Europe. The firm is backed by leading university endowments, pension funds and financial institutions providing flexible, long-term capital. Sandton excels at partnering with incumbent managers to develop creative solutions to complex financing needs when speed and certainty of close are essential. For more information, please visit www.sandtoncapital.com or contact Robert Orr, Principal at [email protected].

The Professional Advisors on this Transaction were:

Ravinia Capital (representing CommonView Capital): Tom Goldblatt, Managing Partner; Eric Brook, Associate; Nandhini Ganesan, Analyst

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (representing CommonView Capital and Pain Specialists of America): Dave Peck, Shareholder; Nancy Peterman, Shareholder; Todd Bowen, Shareholder; Carl Bergland, Shareholder.

McguireWoods LLP (representing Sandton Capital): Mark E. Freedlander, Partner, Brian Coughlan, Partner, and Andrew Seward, Associate.

For media inquiries, please contact: Scott Budoff at [email protected] or Tom Perlmutter at [email protected].

About Ravinia Capital:

Ravinia Capital LLC is a middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, IL. We are a trusted advocate for companies who are looking to source capital to invest in future growth; buy more time in tough situations; or facilitate succession, ownership transition, or exit strategies.

Ravinia specializes in merger & acquisition advisory services, capital raises (including debt refinancing), and helping clients develop & execute strategic action plans. We have distinguished ourselves through earning a reputation for successfully working with clients to understand their unique circumstances and make the most of the range of possible options available to them.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact: [email protected] regarding our investment banking services or other general business inquiries.

Ravinia Capital LLC

Boutique Investment Bank for the Middle Market

What We Do:

Sales of Companies (Healthy & Distressed)



Debt Refinances



Capital Raises



Assessments, Option Analyses, and Action Plans

Visit Our Website: https://www.raviniacapitalllc.com/

Ravinia Capital, LLC | 125 South Wacker Dr, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60606

Unsubscribe [email protected]

Danielle Daneshjou

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America