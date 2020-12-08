Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces final results of cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding notes

LONDON and NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA") announced today the results of its previously announced seven concurrent, but separate cash tender offers for any and all of the outstanding notes (the "Notes") of the series listed in the table below. The tender offers were made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated December 1, 2020 and an accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the offer to purchase.

The tender offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 7, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"), and the settlement date for the tender offers will be December 10, 2020 (the "Settlement Date").

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered in the tender offers (including notes tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures), the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase by CBA and the applicable purchase price payable for such Notes (the "Purchase Price").

Title of Security CUSIP ISIN Acceptance Priority Level Principal Amount Outstanding Purchase Price(1) Principal Amount Tendered(2) Principal Amount Accepted 1.125 per cent. Notes

due 18 January 2028 N/A XS1750349190 1 €800,000,000 €1,097.50 €197,864,000 €197,864,000 3.350% Senior

Medium-Term

Notes, Series A

due June 4, 2024 144A:

2027A0KB4

Reg S: 2027A1KB2 144A: US2027A0KB43

Reg S: US2027A1KB26 2 US$750,000,000 US$1,098.62 US$341,652,000 US$341,652,000 3.450% Senior

Medium-Term

Notes, Series A

due March 16, 2023 144A: 2027A0JX8

Reg S: 2027A1JX6 144A: US2027A0JX81

Reg S: US2027A1JX64 3 US$500,000,000 US$1,072.30 US$214,082,000 US$214,082,000 Floating Rate Senior

Medium-Term

Notes, Series A

due June 4, 2024 144A: 2027A0KC2

Reg S: 2027A1KC0 144A: US2027A0KC26

Reg S: US2027A1KC09 4 US$500,000,000 US$1,023.50 US$129,167,000 US$129,167,000 Floating Rate Notes

due March 2023 N/A XS1789454326 5 €700,000,000 €1,011.50 €97,400,000 €97,400,000 Floating Rate Senior

Medium-Term

Notes, Series A

due March 16, 2023 144A: 2027A0JY6

Reg S: 2027A1JY4 144A: US2027A0JY64

Reg S: US2027A1JY48 6 US$750,000,000 US$1,015.00 US$205,782,000 US$205,782,000 2.850% Senior

Medium-Term

Notes, Series A

due May 18, 2026 144A: 2027A0HT9

Reg S: 2027A1HT7 144A: US2027A0HT97

Reg S: US2027A1HT70 7 US$1,000,000,000 US$1,109.40 US$142,969,000 US$142,969,000

__________________________________ (1) Per US$1,000 or €1,000, as applicable, principal amount of Notes. In addition to the Purchase Price, holders whose Notes are purchased in the tender offers will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date for the relevant series of Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date ("Accrued Interest"). (2) The amounts include (i) US$200,000 principal amount of 3.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due June 4, 2024, (ii) US$3,000 principal amount of 3.450% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due March 16, 2023 and (iii) US$44,000 principal amount of 2.850% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due May 18, 2026, in each case, for which holders have complied with certain procedures applicable to guaranteed delivery pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Such amounts remain subject to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are required to be tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 9, 2020.

CBA's obligation to accept Notes tendered in each tender offer was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the offer to purchase, including the Maximum Tender Condition.

The Maximum Tender Condition has been satisfied with respect to tender offers for Notes of all series. Accordingly, all Notes of all series validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date have been accepted for purchase.

US$200,000 principal amount of 3.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due June 4, 2024, US$3,000 principal amount of 3.450% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due March 16, 2023 and US$44,000 principal amount of 2.850% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A due May 18, 2026 were tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Acceptance of such Notes remains subject to the valid delivery, at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 9, 2020 (the "Guaranteed Delivery Date"), of such Notes and corresponding documentation, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions under the offer to purchase.

In determining if Maximum Tender Condition was satisfied for any of the tender offers, the aggregate U.S. dollar-equivalent principal amount of Notes denominated in Euros tendered in the tender offers was calculated at the exchange rate of €1.00 to US$1.21245, as reported on Bloomberg screen page "BFIX" under the heading "FX Rate vs. USD" at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 7, 2020.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities plc acted as dealer managers (collectively, the "Dealer Managers") in connection with the tender offers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Dealer Managers in respect of the tender offers for the Notes denominated in U.S. dollars. Citigroup Global Markets Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities plc acted as Dealer Managers in respect of the tender offers for the Notes denominated in Euros. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acted as a Dealer Manager only in respect of the tender offers outside the United States. Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the depositary and information agent for the tender offers.

This announcement is released by CBA and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the tender offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Kristy Huxtable, Company Secretary, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Neither the offer to purchase nor any disclosure document (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 of Australia (the "Australian Corporations Act")) in relation to the Notes has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and the tender offers were only available to persons in Australia to whom an offer or invitation could be made without disclosure under Parts 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The tender offers were made only pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale was made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would have been unlawful.

The tender offers were not made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which CBA is aware that the making of the tender offers would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the tender offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offers will be deemed to have been made on CBA's behalf by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the tender offers may be directed to (i) BNP Paribas at +44 20 7595-8668 (Europe), (888) 210-4358 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 841-3059 (U.S.); (ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect); (iii) Citigroup Global Markets Limited at +44 20 7986-8969; (iv) Commonwealth Bank of Australia at +61 (2) 9118-1221 (collect); (v) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (within the United States) at (212) 834-4045 (U.S. collect) or (866) 834–4666 (U.S. toll-free); or (vi) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (outside the United States) at +44 20 7134–2468. Requests for documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, Inc. at (866) 470-3800 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774. The offer to purchase and accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery can be accessed at the following link: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/commonwealth/.

The tender offers were made solely pursuant to the offer to purchase and accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery. The offer to purchase and accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery have not been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the offer to purchase, the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery or any other documents related to the tender offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

United Kingdom. This announcement has been issued by CBA which is authorized and regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and is subject to limited regulation by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), and is being distributed only to existing holders of the Notes. This announcement is only addressed to such holders where they would (if they were clients of CBA) be per se professional clients or per se eligible counterparties of CBA within the meaning of the FCA rules. This announcement is not addressed to or directed at any persons who would be retail clients within the meaning of the FCA rules and any such persons should not act or rely on it. Recipients of this announcement should note that CBA acted on its own account in relation to the tender offers and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections which would be afforded to clients of CBA or for providing advice in relation to the tender offers.

In addition, this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the tender offers are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement, such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to persons outside the United Kingdom or those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order")) or persons who are within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order or any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement, or such other documents or materials relates is available only to and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons, and they should not be relied on by any person who is not a Relevant Person.

Italy. None of the tender offers, this announcement or any other document or materials relating to the tender offers have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. Each of the tender offers was carried out in the Republic of Italy ("Italy") as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4, letter b) of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are located in Italy could tender Notes for purchase through authorized persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

France. The tender offers were not made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France ("France"). Neither this announcement nor any other document or material relating to the tender offers has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), other than individuals, acting for their own account, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier, were eligible to participate in the tender offers. This announcement has not been and will not be submitted for clearance to nor approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Belgium. The tender offers were not made, directly or indirectly, to the public in Belgium. Neither this announcement nor any other documents or materials relating to the tender offers have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten / Financial Services and Markets Authority) and, accordingly, the tender offers were not made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the Belgian Law of 1 April 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the tender offers were not advertised and the tender offers were not extended, and neither this announcement nor any other documents or materials relating to the tender offers (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 10 of the Belgian Law of 16 June 2006 on the public offer of investment instruments and the admission to trading of investment instruments on a regulated market (as amended from time to time), acting on their own account. Insofar as Belgium is concerned, this announcement has been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the tender offers. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. CBA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason, except as required by applicable law.

