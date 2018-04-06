Commonwealth Commercial Partners Rural Land Team Develops New Subsidiary to Better Meet the Needs of Rural Land Buyers and Sellers

"We began exploring this change because of feedback we received from our clients," said Mark Claud, CEO of Commonwealth Commercial Partners. "They'd pass our signs with the CCP nomenclature, and it didn't properly reflect our comprehensive service set, which includes more than just urban or densely populated properties. That is certainly not reflective of the teams we've put together, who have in-depth knowledge of the intricacies of rural land sales, which is why we knew we needed to make this change."

The new Commonwealth Land website launched this month and consumers in the Richmond and Hampton Roads markets will begin seeing the new name and brand identity beginning in mid-April 2018. "We're operating in a very distinct niche," said Bill Barnett, Senior Vice President and Partner at Commonwealth Land. "This change better communicates those offerings and positions our team to connect the right buyers with the right sellers – and that's why people come to us."

"Commonwealth Commercial continues to maintain a team of agents focused on the sale of development land, including residential, industrial, retail and office," Barnett continued. "The launch of Commonwealth Land complements CCP's growing line of specialized services on a regional scale to meet our clients' needs."

About Commonwealth Land

Commonwealth Land is Virginia's leading source for buying and selling rural, agricultural, recreational and timber investment land with 100 or more acres. Commonwealth Land operates a proprietary database that matches buyers and sellers and provides comparable data to inform each deal. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthland.com.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, VA, with offices in Hampton Roads VA, Nashville TN, Jacksonville FL, Tampa FL, Greensboro NC, Charlotte NC, Raleigh/Durham NC, Greenville SC, Houston TX, and Reading PA. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com.

