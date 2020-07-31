Commonwealth Credit Solutions Launches a Practical, Effective Course on Understanding and Building Credit

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Credit Solutions is launching an interactive video learning course, available on diycrediteducation.com in August 2020, to help educate those who were never taught fundamental personal finance concepts, specifically regarding the world of credit. The course highlights ideas like how to build positive credit, how to dispute inaccuracies on one's credit file, how to access the in-house credit attorney for additional support, and to invest in oneself by learning skills that will benefit long-term success.

"It's our job and passion to teach everyone about credit; it's what you weren't taught in high school," says Matt Bratcher, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Credit Solutions. "With the proper education, the ins and outs of credit can easily be grasped. Unfortunately, credit and personal finances are rarely a large focus of education for many schools in our nation. It is our duty to educate as many people as possible to ensure consumers have the lifelong skills necessary to confidently make buying decisions, save as much money as possible, understand their rights when it comes to credit reporting and debt collection, and how to protect their identity."

The course was designed for everyone who felt they were never properly taught about the world of credit, everyone who wants a better understanding of the credit system and how to use the system to their advantage without creating debt, anyone that has been turned down for a loan, credit card, insurance, or an apartment, and everyone interested in legally removing inaccurate, erroneous, or outdated negative items from their credit reports.

Featured in a number of trusted financial outlets including Forbes, Reuters, Bloomberg, Business News, and more, Commonwealth Credit Solutions is one of the only companies in the industry with an A+ rating with the BBB and is powered by In-House Counsel. Lead attorney David Hemminger, PSC, was named one of the top attorneys of North America for 2018-2019 by Who's Who and has helped clients recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements for violations committed by the credit bureaus and collection agencies.

Commonwealth Credit Solutions is a credit education and counseling company with an A+ rating from the BBB that has helped thousands of clients reach their goals of homeownership, purchase their dream car, or simply sleep better at night because of better credit.

