Commonwealth Fusion Systems Raises Another $1 Billion, Bringing Total Capital Raised to $4 Billion

The $1 billion is the largest single funding round among fusion energy companies since CFS' $1.8 billion round in 2021.

The capital brings the total invested in CFS to $4 billion, cementing the company's position as the global leader in fusion.

Investors include significant institutional investors, such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and infrastructure and industrial corporate partners.

The company's practical approach to commercial fusion, which is based on decades of experience and over 150 tokamaks built to date; ongoing track record of transparent and consistent execution; and commitment to peer-reviewed science led to the widening diversity of CFS' investors and the maturation of its capital stack.

DEVENS, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In another first for the fusion industry, global leader Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) today announced that it raised $1 billion of additional equity financing.

This capital raise is the single largest funding round among fusion energy companies worldwide since CFS announced its $1.8 billion Series B round in 2021. With this capital, and the $863 million the company raised last year, CFS has now raised a total of $4 billion. This $4 billion represents about 30 percent of the total capital raised by the fusion industry to-date, reinforcing CFS' position as the world's largest and leading fusion company.

"CFS is making what once was impossible into inevitable. In the 2030s, we will put commercial fusion on the grid. We have the science that works and the proven execution that's consistently validated by the market. We regularly welcome investors from around the world to our headquarters in Devens, Massachusetts, where they see real and tangible progress as we ready support systems and finalize the assembly of SPARC," said Bob Mumgaard, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "In unlocking commercial fusion energy, we're on a path to make an impact at a civilizational level."

CFS' global network of private investors expanded with the addition of a growing number of institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, infrastructure investors, and industrial corporate partners. This widening diversity and maturation of CFS' capital stack reflects the real evidence investors see in the assembly of SPARC and parallel development of its ARC power plant. In this concrete progress, investors see that CFS is maturing and have expressed trust in CFS' focused approach to commercializing fusion.

CFS will use the funds raised to further accelerate its progress to commercialization. In parallel to completing the assembly of its SPARC fusion demonstration machine, CFS continues to move forward with development of the world's first grid-scale fusion power plant, called ARC, at the company's Fall Line Fusion Power Station in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Having become the first fusion company to submit an application to PJM Interconnection, the largest wholesale electricity market in the U.S., CFS is on track to put power on the grid in the early 2030s, bolstered by strategic partnerships with Dominion Energy as well as Google and Eni, two investors in CFS that also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) to buy more than half the power the plant will produce.

About Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is the world's largest and leading private fusion company. The company's marquee fusion project, SPARC, will generate net energy, paving the way for limitless carbon-free energy. The company has raised $4 billion in capital since it was founded in 2018.

SPARC®, ARC™, and Fall Line Fusion Power Station™ are trademarks of Commonwealth Fusion Systems®.

Media contact:

Christine Dunn

Commonwealth Fusion Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Commonwealth Fusion Systems