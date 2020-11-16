Commonwealth Hotel Collection Appoints Jennifer Porter Vice President of Operations

Prior to joining the company, Porter spent 25 years in the hospitality industry in many roles. Most recently Jennifer was a Vice President of Operations at Winegardner and Hammons/Pyramid Hotels. During her tenure at Winegardner and Hammons Jennifer had regional responsibility over multiple full-service hotels as well as opening and transitioning hotels for the company. Porter's experience spans lifestyle, all-suite and conference style hotels in urban, suburban, airport and resort locations across the country. She was influential in growing the revenues, ensuring excellent customer satisfaction, and developing the leadership team. Prior to her Vice President of Operations role, she was the General Manager of multiple full-service hotels with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and independent/boutique hotels. She is a graduate from Kent State University with a degree in Business Administration.

"We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our team," said Bryan Hayes, Managing Director at Commonwealth. "Jennifer's depth of hospitality experience and skills strengthen Commonwealth and our properties, better enabling us to face the ongoing market changes of delivering world class organization for our guests and financial returns for our owners."

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 45 properties with over 4,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact: Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels

[email protected]

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels LLC

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

