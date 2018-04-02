Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels

"Commonwealth Hotels is proud to add these two Marriott branded hotels to our portfolio of managed hotels," said Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels. "With this addition, our company continues to deliver exceptional value to our investors, associates and guests."

The two Marriott hotels have prime location at Fairview Commons, with more than 50 shops and restaurants within walking distance. The Dayton properties are minutes from downtown Dayton, Wright Patterson Air Base, Wright State University, and area businesses. Each property features an outdoor courtyard, free Wi-Fi, business center, fitness center and Marriott's superior loyalty program.

The reinvented Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek boasts 94-rooms that have been thoughtfully designed and updated with the corporate and leisure traveler in mind. The property features flexible work space, private meeting space, and catering services, as well as Starbucks® beverages and The Bistro 2.0. For more information visit http://www.marriott.com/daybc or call the hotel directly at (937) 429-5203.

The 100-suites at Residence Inn by Marriott Beavercreek, are well appointed with spacious work space, fully equipped kitchen, and comforts of home. Additional amenities include complimentary breakfast buffet, evening reception and Wi-Fi. For more information visit http://www.marriott.com/dayrb or call the hotel directly at (937) 427-3914.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 44 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-acquire-two-additional-marriott-brand-hotels-300622923.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

