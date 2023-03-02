Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Abby Nurre as Director of Sales and Marketing of The Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center

COVINGTON, Ky., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Abby Nurre has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center. Ms. Nurre brings over 7 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the property's assistant director of sales since joining the Hyatt in 2019.

Abby Nurre, Director of Sales & Marketing

"We are excited to promote from within," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "Abby will be integral in ensuring the Hyatt Regency continues to remain at the forefront of hospitality in Denver. We are confident with her deep understanding of the community and market, that she will be a strong asset to the hotel."

Prior to joining the Hyatt, Nurre built her career as a sales leader with tenures at award-winning properties including the Marriott Westminster, Halcyon, and the Denver Airport Marriott. Nurre holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management from Iowa State University. In addition, Abby is a dedicated member of the community and volunteers with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, MPI Rocky Mountain Chapter, Visit Aurora, and Visit Denver.

