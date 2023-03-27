Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Daniel Benton as General Manager of The Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center

COVINGTON, Ky., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Daniel Benton has been appointed the general manager of the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center. Mr. Benton brings over 23 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager at the Hilton Fort Collins.

Daniel Benton, General Manager Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center

"Daniel is joining the Hyatt Regency at an exciting time of the hotel's evolution since opening in 2016," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His skills in exceptional guest experience, service delivery, and people development will help further the Hyatt's reputation in the Aurora Denver community."

Benton's hospitality experience includes urban, suburban, airport, mountain resorts, and golf resorts with brands that include Westin, Grand Hyatt, Omni, IHG, and Hilton. Daniel is a Colorado and Denver area native with strong ties to the community. Benton holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Management from Colorado State University.

