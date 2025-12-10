Commonwealth Hotels Celebrates the Successful Opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines, Continuing Momentum in Development and Portfolio Growth

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the successful opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines, marking another significant milestone in the company's strategic development and expansion efforts. The launch of this vibrant, contemporary property highlights Commonwealth's commitment to growing its footprint with high-performing, guest-centric hotels in key markets.

Tru by Hilton Norwalk Opening Team

Conveniently located near Des Moines International Airport and the greater Des Moines metro area, Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines offers travelers a fresh, modern, and value-driven lodging experience. The new hotel features Tru's signature amenities including a spacious, social lobby, a build-your-own 'Top It' breakfast bar, modern fitness center, and efficiently designed guestrooms focused on comfort and functionality.

"We are incredibly proud to open the Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines as part of our continued growth strategy," said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. "This property reflects our dedication to investing in brands and markets where we can deliver exceptional hospitality and meaningful economic impact."

Building Momentum Through Strategic Growth

The successful opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines follows a series of recent development achievements and acquisitions that underscore Commonwealth Hotels' upward trajectory.

In November 2024, Commonwealth welcomed the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Clarksville, Tennessee into its management portfolio. This extended-stay property strengthens the company's presence in the Tennessee market and demonstrates its focus on cultivating partnerships with top-tier hotel brands.

Most recently, Commonwealth will celebrate a ribbon-cutting event for the Staybridge Suites Miramar Beach Sandestin Area, further expanding its footprint in the Florida Panhandle. Designed for both short-term and long-term guests, the Staybridge Suites property brings an elevated suite-style lodging offering to one of the region's most sought-after leisure and business destinations.

"These additions represent exciting growth for our organization," added Shawn Kvernen, vice president of development. "Each new property—whether developed, newly opened, or acquired—enhances the strength and diversity of our portfolio and reflects our commitment to delivering strong results for our owners and memorable experiences for our guests."

With the opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines, Commonwealth Hotels continues to build momentum as a leader in hospitality management, development, and operational excellence.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive expertise in managing premium-branded full-service and select-service hotels. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthhotels.com

