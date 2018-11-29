Commonwealth Hotels Names Director of Sales for the Cincinnati Riverfront, Best Western Plus, Covington, Kentucky

As Director of Sales, Molly will direct all sales and marketing activities at the Cincinnati Riverfront, Best Western Plus. "Molly comes most recently from the Courtyard and Residence Inn Cincinnati Airport properties where she successfully led the sales operations for both hotels," said Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels.

Molly first joined Commonwealth Hotels as a Task Force Sales Manager in Portland, Maine, and in Gulfport, Mississippi, after managing sales efforts at the NKU Mets Center and holding various sales positions at Winegardner and Hammons. Molly is a seasoned and dedicated hospitality professional and a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

The Best Western Plus brand is a revitalized new hotel experience that's vibrant, affordable and guest focused. The hotel features complimentary full hot breakfast buffet, complimentary parking, complimentary WiFi, and a complimentary evening reception Monday – Thursday evenings with Cincinnati craft beers and local food favorites. Its energetic presence is welcomed into the Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati riverfront area. Close to everything and second to none.

Molly joins General Manager, Beth Wuestefeld, Kentucky's 2017 Hotelier of the Year, at the Cincinnati Riverfront, Best Western Plus, located at 200 Crescent Avenue in Covington, Kentucky.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC. was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' Internet site, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com

For more hotel information you can contact the sales office at 859.581.7800 or visit the Hotel's website at www.thecincinnatiriverfront.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BWPlusCincinnatiRiverfrontDowntownArea/.

Contact:

Jennifer Schneider

859-392-2245

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels