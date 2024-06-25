Commonwealth LNG Founder Paul J. Varello Announces Retirement

HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective with the sale of his company to Kimmeridge, Commonwealth LNG Founder and Executive Chairman Paul Varello has announced his retirement, capping an illustrious energy sector career spanning more than five decades. Prior to establishing Commonwealth LNG in 2014, he was Founder and Chairman of Commonwealth Engineering and Construction, an engineering and project management company. He also previously served as Chairman and CEO of Sterling Construction Company; CEO of American Ref-Fuel Company; and 18 years at Fluor Corporation, culminating in the role of President of the Process Sector.

"Commonwealth LNG has always focused on developing a project that brings exceptional value to the LNG industry," said Varello. "I'm proud that our team will now be part of Kimmeridge's broader strategy to provide reliable and sustainable energy on a global basis."

"The technical challenges of an engineering career and a legacy of successful projects around the world have been exciting" Varello noted. "But I most value the countless relationships with employees, customers, contractors, and other stakeholders who brought those projects to fruition." He added, "In Commonwealth LNG, we've attracted some of the best talent in the business. I eagerly look forward to the success they'll achieve within the comprehensive Kimmeridge energy strategy."

Commonwealth LNG Chief Executive Officer Farhad Ahrabi, who joined the company in 2022 following a seven-year tenure at Cameron LNG, will continue in his current role under Kimmeridge ownership.

Commonwealth LNG is developing a 9.5 mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located on the Calcasieu River at the Gulf of Mexico near Cameron, Louisiana.

