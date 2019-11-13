Commonwealth of Virginia Renews Its Statewide P20 eTranscript Partnership with Parchment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment and the Commonwealth of Virginia joined forces in 2014 to support student pathways post-high school by making it easier to request, verify, and share academic records with any recipient worldwide. Since the relationship began with the Virginia Department of Education five years ago, Parchment has delivered more than 550,000 academic records on behalf of Virginia students!

Today, the Commonwealth of Virginia and Parchment have renewed their commitment to empowering students. Through the state initiative, the Virginia Department of Education will continue to fund unlimited electronic delivery of transcripts for current high school students across 132 secondary school divisions, resulting in zero costs for more than 88,000 high school seniors.

Kristi Parlow, Records Office Manager, Chesterfield County Public Schools commented, "We use Parchment in our Registrar and Counseling Offices, which greatly increases the speed in which we can serve our students, parents, and alumni as they request their valuable academic records."

The Virginia Department of Education also continues to partner with Parchment to provide robust receiving tools for all Virginia higher education institutions through the Parchment Receive platform, further simplifying the process for students applying to institutions within the Commonwealth. These institutions have access to transcripts from Virginia high schools as machine readable data, to speed the admission and evaluation process.

"For over 14 years, Parchment has been committed to partnering with state agencies to remove barriers in the process of securely exchanging academic records," said Matthew Pittinsky, CEO of Parchment. "These are high stakes transactions and we're proud to be a partner with VDOE in helping students get to that next opportunity."

