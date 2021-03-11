Commonwealth of Virginia uses Ivalua's platform for transformation of eVA procurement system

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that the Virginia Department of General Services (DGS) has awarded a contract to CGI, which is using the Ivalua platform as the technology to support the transformation of the Commonwealth's eVA program. eVA is Virginia's award-winning eProcurement portal, which provides a centralized, online purchasing hub for state and local agencies and more than 112,000 approved vendors who provide essential goods and services.

Ivalua's platform will further modernize the Commonwealth's eProcurement system. The system will provide a consumer-like shopping experience for state and local government users and the businesses that supply goods and services to the Commonwealth, and improve transparency into the public purchasing process. The system will also provide robust reporting capabilities, improved services for vendors, enhanced vendor collaboration capabilities and further capabilities to improve efficiency.

"We are proud to play a part in transforming the eVA program," said Sean Correll, Head of Public Sector at Ivalua. "The Commonwealth has long been a leader in its approach to public sector procurement and we look forward to helping them take it to the next level."

"CGI and the Department of General Services have built a strong partnership focused on driving savings, operational efficiencies and innovation in government eProcurement," said Lynne Bushey, CGI Senior Vice-President and U.S. Mid-Atlantic Business Unit Leader. "Ivalua is the right e-procurement solution for the Commonwealth with the features and capabilities that will keep step with the eVA program goals."

This project continues Ivalua's momentum in the public sector, both in the U.S. and internationally. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, State of Maryland, State of Alabama, State of Vermont, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and many others. Ivalua's deep understanding of public procurement, demonstrated success delivering on time and on budget and ability to deliver robust capabilities tailored for the public sector rapidly have been key factors in its success.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers organizations to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and public sector leaders, and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com .

