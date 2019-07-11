Commonwealth of Virginia's VITA Signs Statewide Fleet Tracking SaaS Contract With CalAmp

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, today secured a statewide contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia's Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) signed a 10-year contract to leverage CalAmp's iOn™ fleet software as a service (SaaS) technology to manage fleet vehicles and snowplow assets, encompassing approximately 12,000 vehicles statewide.

"VDOT is one of the nation's leading transportation agencies and values innovation, efficiencies and above all —safety in our service to the 8.5 million citizens of Virginia. Leveraging a connected fleet that we can track in real-time will support our mission to address the transportation and safety needs of our citizens during winter weather events," said Rob Cary, chief deputy commissioner at VDOT.

CalAmp iOn fleet management service helps governments manage their resources and increase fleet accountability, efficiency and asset reliability. By using this CalAmp GPS-based telematics solution, VDOT is at the forefront of innovative and progressive transportation technology that help deliver better citizen service and road safety.

"We're excited to be working with VDOT and VITA to improve the winter weather services that so many Virginians depend on every winter," said Carl Burrow, SVP of global sales at CalAmp. "With our SaaS solutions, citizens will have peace of mind knowing that Virginia snow-removal efforts will be supported by technology and analytics to help keep their roads open and safe during the winter months. Our technology will help VDOT provide superior quality of service when the next snowstorm hits."

CalAmp's experience in real-time vehicle connectivity for transportation, logistics and fleet management, both in the U.S. and abroad, is the go-to choice for some of the largest government organizations.

About the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA)

VITA is the Commonwealth's consolidated technology services and solutions provider responsible for the operation of the state's technology infrastructure, governance, security and oversight of major IT projects, and procurement of technology-related goods and services on behalf of state and local governments. www.vita.virginia.gov

About Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is responsible for building, maintaining and operating the Commonwealth's roads, bridges and tunnels. And, through the Commonwealth Transportation Board, it provides funding for airports, seaports, rail and public transportation. Virginia has the third-largest state-maintained highway system in the country, behind Texas and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.virginadot.org .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

