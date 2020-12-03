Commonwealth Senior Living Brings MyndVR's Virtual Reality Program to its 33 Communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Senior Living ("Commonwealth") announces that it has partnered with MyndVR to bring its virtual reality program to all of its senior living communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Tennessee. MyndVR is an advanced virtual reality system designed specifically for seniors featuring immersive experiences in the fields of travel, pets, music/arts, nature, learning, and adventure. Content includes both licensed and original features for users to enjoy.

"Commonwealth has built a national reputation for bringing innovative new technologies into our communities," said Earl Parker, President and COO of Commonwealth Senior Living. "Since our founding in 2002, our team has continuously raised the bar for providing our residents with incredible programming that enhances their quality of life. The introduction of MyndVR to Commonwealth demonstrates our commitment to introducing research-based programs that will have a positive impact on our residents and their families."

Over the past decade, Commonwealth has invested in creative and innovative technologies to help residents thrive and prosper. Among these include Eversound, an interactive communications tool, SMILE™, and others. MyndVR provides over 180 immersive virtual reality experiences including licensed content and MyndVR original programs.

Paula Harder, Vice President of Resident Programs at Commonwealth added; "The health and safety of our residents is of paramount importance to us. COVID-19 has meant that we are not able to provide residents with regular outings outside of our communities. MyndVR is one more way that we are bringing the outside world to them. Over the past month, resident feedback has been extraordinary. We are grateful that we were able to roll out the technology across all of our communities so quickly."

"We are thrilled to be working with Commonwealth Senior Living, providing their residents with our immersive technology to help them transcend their four walls during the global pandemic," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "We know we can quickly change the reality of thousands of residents in a short time. I am proud of the MyndVR and Commonwealth teams for launching such a massive roll-out in just four weeks."

About Commonwealth Senior Living

Commonwealth Senior Living provides independent living, assisted living, personal care, and memory care to seniors across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Commonwealth Senior Living has become a leader in the senior living industry through our innovative signature programs, such as our award-winning Sweet Memories Alzheimer's and dementia program, our Farm to Table dining, and our interactive communication tool, SMILE ™, among others. Commonwealth Senior Living continues to pioneer new services to meet our goal of enhancing resident and family experiences. For more information on Commonwealth Senior Living visit www.CommonwealthSL.com.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home health care agencies, State and Federal Veteran homes and individual adults aging in their own homes. The company has licensed a vast library of VR content and created MyndVR Studios to produce therapeutic experiences that positively impact the lives of seniors, veterans, and other groups. The company's technology enables older adults to interact with the outside world in truly innovative ways that foster engagement, cognitive wellness and above all, joy and happiness.

MyndVR is committed to conducting extensive research in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These studies will continue to measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

Contact:

Samara Schaum

HeraldPR

(845) 641-8782

SOURCE Commonwealth Senior Living; MyndVR

Related Links

http://www.CommonwealthSL.com

