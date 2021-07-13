Commonwealth Strategic Partners Welcomes Former Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) Chief and Senior DOE Member Katie Hazlett as Director of Federal Government Affairs

Most recently, Katie served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs advocating for the Administration's priorities before the Senate and the House of Representatives, while managing the external affairs engagement activities and the intergovernmental relationships with state and local governments. She also had the opportunity to be Chief of Staff for DOE's Office of the Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to her time at DOE, Katie spent 14 years working on Capitol Hill for Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ). She served as Chief of Staff for the Congressman when he was Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations. She ran all office operations in Washington and New Jersey. During her tenure, she had various senior legislative roles and handled a wide range of issues including energy, water, environment, transportation, and homeland security.

"I have known Katie for the past ten years, so when we learned she was looking for a new opportunity, we knew CSP would be a great match," said CSP Co-founder and Managing Partner Keith Pemrick. "Her energy, professionalism, and excellent reputation are exactly why you want her on your team. Katie will provide an instant impact for our clients."

"With over 16 years of experience in the federal executive and legislative branches, Katie is a seasoned government affairs professional whose knowledge of the federal appropriations and budget process will be a tremendous benefit to our clients and operation," said CSP Co-founder and Managing Partner George McElwee. "Katie's background working for a centrist on Capitol Hill mirrors the bipartisan philosophy and approach employed at the firm."

"While CSP's roots are in Pennsylvania and Northeast politics, their expertise in navigating the federal government reaches clients nationwide who have their own unique interests and objectives," said Katie Hazlett. "I am excited to join a team with such a tireless work ethic and proven track record of legislative successes in Washington for their clients."

Katie, a native of New Jersey, received her Master of Arts degree with a concentration in Global Security Studies from the Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Catholic University of America.

About Commonwealth Strategic Partners

Founded in 2014 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments. Visit the firm's website here.

CONTACT:

George McElwee

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

PHONE: (202) 390-1278

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Commonwealth Strategic Partners

Related Links

https://commonwealthstrategic.com

