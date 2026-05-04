Commonwealth Wine School Launches Champagne Specialist Certification Weekend in Boston and San Francisco

Participants will explore Champagne's history, terroir, production methods, and stylistic diversity while building the analytical and sensory skills needed to confidently evaluate, describe, and recommend these wines.
"This is more than a class—it's a full Champagne weekend," said organizers at Commonwealth Wine School. "Participants gain not only deep knowledge, but a globally recognized credential that sets them apart."
A Champagne Weekend: Learn, Taste, Get Certified
Over the course of the program, students will:
- Taste several carefully selected Champagnes spanning a wide range of styles and producers
- Develop expertise in label interpretation, service standards, and wine evaluation
- Participate in a hands-on food and Champagne pairing workshop
- Strengthen their ability to make confident, strategic recommendations in retail and hospitality settings
The program culminates in the internationally recognized Champagne Specialist certification, enhancing both professional credibility and practical expertise.
Course Details
Cambridge, MA (Commonwealth Wine School)
May 15–17, 2026 (3-day intensive)
Cost: $725
San Francisco, CA (San Francisco Wine School)
May 16–17, 2026 (2-day intensive)
Cost: $795
Tuition includes all instruction, wines, study materials, and exam registration.
Registration
Reserve your seat:
https://www.commonwealthwineschool.com/shop/sommelier-studies/champagne-specialist-certification
Prerequisites
Students are recommended to hold the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines or equivalent experience. Completion of CIVC eLearning Levels 1 and 2 is required prior to the course.
About the Champagne Specialist Certification
Developed by the Comité Champagne, this is the only officially sanctioned Champagne certification, offering a comprehensive and authoritative exploration of the region and its wines.
Media Contact
Jessica Sculley
CEO, Commonwealth Wine School
[email protected]
SOURCE Commonwealth Wine School
Share this article