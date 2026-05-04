Commonwealth Wine School Launches Champagne Specialist Certification Weekend in Boston and San Francisco

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Commonwealth Wine School

May 04, 2026, 21:58 ET

The only certification program officially recognized by the Comité Champagne (CIVC)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Wine School announces its upcoming Champagne Specialist Certification Intensive, an immersive weekend dedicated entirely to the world's most celebrated sparkling wine—and the only program of its kind officially certified by the Comité Champagne (CIVC).

Taking place in Cambridge, MA (May 15–17) and San Francisco, CA (May 16–17), this in-depth course offers wine professionals and enthusiasts a rare opportunity to gain authoritative knowledge of Champagne through a curriculum developed by the region's governing body.

Participants will explore Champagne's history, terroir, production methods, and stylistic diversity while building the analytical and sensory skills needed to confidently evaluate, describe, and recommend these wines.

"This is more than a class—it's a full Champagne weekend," said organizers at Commonwealth Wine School. "Participants gain not only deep knowledge, but a globally recognized credential that sets them apart."

A Champagne Weekend: Learn, Taste, Get Certified

Over the course of the program, students will:

  • Taste several carefully selected Champagnes spanning a wide range of styles and producers
  • Develop expertise in label interpretation, service standards, and wine evaluation
  • Participate in a hands-on food and Champagne pairing workshop
  • Strengthen their ability to make confident, strategic recommendations in retail and hospitality settings

The program culminates in the internationally recognized Champagne Specialist certification, enhancing both professional credibility and practical expertise.

Course Details

Cambridge, MA (Commonwealth Wine School)
May 15–17, 2026 (3-day intensive)
Cost: $725

San Francisco, CA (San Francisco Wine School)
May 16–17, 2026 (2-day intensive)
Cost: $795

Tuition includes all instruction, wines, study materials, and exam registration.

Registration

Reserve your seat:
https://www.commonwealthwineschool.com/shop/sommelier-studies/champagne-specialist-certification 

Prerequisites

Students are recommended to hold the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines or equivalent experience. Completion of CIVC eLearning Levels 1 and 2 is required prior to the course.

About the Champagne Specialist Certification

Developed by the Comité Champagne, this is the only officially sanctioned Champagne certification, offering a comprehensive and authoritative exploration of the region and its wines.

Media Contact
Jessica Sculley
CEO, Commonwealth Wine School
[email protected]

SOURCE Commonwealth Wine School

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